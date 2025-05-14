London [UK], May 14 (ANI): Ahead of the T20I and ODI series against West Indies Women, England Women's newly appointed skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt said that the players of the Three Lions side should make a comeback following the disappointing Women's Ashes against Australia, as reported by the ICC website.

After nine years at the helm, England's Heather Knight stepped down from the role of captain of the Women's side following the resignation of head coach Jon Lewis.

This reshuffle came in the aftermath of a disappointing Ashes showing Down Under, where England did not win a single game across the series.

All-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt was appointed as Knight's successor across formats in late April, with former captain and legend, Charlotte Edwards, taking over as the Head Coach of the women's team.

The newly appointed leader, Sciver-Brunt, spoke with Sky Sports Cricket about her priorities as she prepares for her first assignments as a full-time captain, the upcoming home series against West Indies and India.

"I think well for me, the way I want to go about things is to empower people to be the best version of themselves. I want to try and create some smarter decisions for everybody and help them learn and grow towards that. Taking things we've done in the past, tweaking them a little bit, and using those things. I guess at the moment our focus is to be improving ourselves and winning some games for England," she said as quoted by the ICC.

Sciver-Brunt asserted that England had to move forward from their disappointing outing in the Ashes at the end of last year.

"Obviously, no one likes going through a series where you don't win a game, and for it to be obviously such a high-profile one like the Ashes. I mean, people in our team really want to move on from that," she added.

England lost the series by an aggregate of 7-0. Australia whitewashed them in the T20Is and ODIs 3-0 each, and also secured victory in the only Test by an innings and 122 runs, guided by Annabel Sutherland's 163 (258) and Beth Mooney's 106 (173).

However, Sciver-Brunt was bullish while speaking on her side's World Cup ambitions as they head into the Women's ODI World Cup in the subcontinent later this year and a home T20 World Cup next summer.

"I think any side will say they want to win a World Cup, yeah. Anyone you ask within the England side or squad, of course, we want to be winning world tournaments. With two coming up in the next 12 months or so, we have got some great opportunities to show what we can do on the world stage," she added.

Sciver-Brunt will start her captaincy with the white-ball series against West Indies and India.

Her side will play three T20Is and three ODIs against the Caribbean side starting May 21, followed by five T20Is and three ODIs against India starting June 28.

Speaking of the series, "Two very competitive sides are coming over to play, and yeah, I guess a great chance for us to be back in front of English crowds and to show everybody the love and care we have for the game."

Sciver-Brunt had glowing words for England's newly appointed head coach, Charlotte Edwards. The player has had a long-lasting relationship with Edwards, having made her international debut across formats under her captaincy.

"We both really care about the team and want to see it move forward," she said.

Sciver-Brunt and Edwards have worked together prior in the capacity of a player and coach, coming off a title win in the Women's Premier League 2025 with their franchise, Mumbai Indians. (ANI)

