Pep talk fires City to 3-1 win

Trailing 1-0 to Everton at halftime, Manchester City didn’t much look like the newly crowned Club World Cup champions despite the new golden FIFA badge on the front of the players’ shirts.

But Pep Guardiola had a simple message to his players at the break. “The manager (told us) at halftime to just keep believing, we haven’t got this badge for no reason,” City midfielder Phil Foden said. “In the second half, yeah, wow, I think we blew them away with the way we played.”

Foden started the comeback by equalising in the 53rd minute, before Julian Alvarez’s penalty and a late goal by Bernardo Silva secured a 3-1 win at Everton to put the defending champions back into the Premier League’s top four.

“That’s why we’re the world champions. The best team in the world,” Guardiola said with a smile in a post-game interview. “Now I’m going to remind them every day. We have a standard to keep.”

The trip to Saudi Arabia for the Club World Cup was perhaps a bit of a distraction and allowed rivals Liverpool and Arsenal to widen the gap at the top. But City now can now fully refocus on the task of winning an unprecedented fourth straight Premier League title, and this was a vital first step in showing that it can’t be counted out despite a recent poor run of form.

Chelsea’s rare home win

League victories at Stamford Bridge have been hard to come by for Chelsea in 2023. But their last home game of the year ended in a 2-1 win over Crystal Palace after substitute Noni Madueke converted a late penalty for the hosts. It was just Chelsea’s sixth home league win of the calendar year. — AP

