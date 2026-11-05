"Perfect blend of experience and youth": Anjum Chopra backs MI as serious title contenders in WPL 2027

New Delhi [India], November 5 (ANI): Former India women's cricket team captain Anjum Chopra believes Mumbai Indians women have assembled a well-balanced squad for the 2027 Women's Premier League (WPL), describing the two-time champions as serious title contenders following their auction strategy.

Speaking on JioStar's 'Match Centre Live Auction Special', Chopra praised MI's combination of experienced international players and young Indian talent, while highlighting the franchise's ability to identify and nurture emerging cricketers.

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"MI entered the auction with a set plan of filling the power-hitter role, someone who can open the innings and bat in an aggressive manner. They initially tried going after Kiran Navgire, but she ended up joining DC. Then they moved to Shweta Sehrawat and got her without facing any challenges. They have also signed many other young players who can fit into the opening slot in case Shweta doesn't deliver. Disha Kasat and Sanika Chalke are both very talented players, so the MI team management will have a good problem on their hands when they sit down to decide their opening combination. This squad that MI have built post the auction is a perfect blend of experience and youth, and they are looking like serious title contenders," Chopra said, according to JioStar.

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Chopra also credited MI's scouting system for consistently identifying promising players and providing them with opportunities to develop.

"MI’s scouting system deserves a lot of credit. Every auction, they find players nobody else is talking about, and within a season or two, those same players become household names. This time they bought six Indian players, and what stands out is how smartly they spent. What MI does well is that they do not just buy talent; they back it. They give these youngsters a clear role and let them grow, which is why so many of them come through their system and become superstars," she added.

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MI's squad includes established international names such as Nat Sciver-Brunt, Hayley Matthews, Amelia Kerr and Shabnim Ismail, alongside captain Harmanpreet Kaur and a number of young Indian players.

Former India batter Abhinav Mukund also pointed to the influence of new head coach Luke Williams, who previously worked with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), in shaping the franchise's auction strategy.

"I feel like this MI side has a much better balance to it from last season and I also like the fact that their new head coach Luke Williams, who was previously with RCB, has picked players that he feels will add value and strengthen this squad," Mukund said, according to JioStar.

He particularly highlighted the additions of Disha Kasat and Tara Norris, suggesting that the latter's inclusion could provide MI with greater flexibility in their overseas combination.

MI will begin their campaign against defending champions RCB on January 14 in Vadodara as they chase a third WPL title.

The 2027 edition will run from January 14 to February 7, with Vadodara and Mumbai hosting 11 matches each. The tournament will move to Mumbai on January 26, with Brabourne Stadium hosting the remaining league fixtures, the Eliminator on February 5 and the final on February 7. (ANI)

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