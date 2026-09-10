"Personal best or one, two meters ahead": Javelin thrower Rohit Yadav sets Asian Games 2026 target

New Delhi [India], September 10 (ANI): Indian javelin thrower Rohit Yadav feels no pressure ahead of the Asian Games 2026, where he and Yashvir Singh will be filling the gigantic shoes of legendary Neeraj Chopra, who ended his 2026 season prematurely due to injury.

Rohit also laid down a target for the multi-sport event starting in Japan from September 19.

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He was speaking to reporters at the Indian Athletics Series Final, where he topped the javelin throw charts with best throw of 81.10 m.

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Speaking about filling the shoes of Neeraj, who was won everything there to be won in the sport, Rohit said: "There is no pressure. I will play freely there. There is pressure in big competitions always. We always get a medal in javelin throw, and it is expected whenever Neeraj plays. We would also try to get a medal for India."

Rohit, who finished seventh in the men's javelin final at the Commonwealth Games 2026 with best throw of 81.56 m, said that he was not in the right rhythm at the competition and could not throw well.

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"I was doing well before CWG. But my rhythm was not really good at the CWG, and that is why I could not throw that well. I am trying to do well in upcoming competitions. My preparations are good. It was cold, was playing in such a weather for the first time. The runaway also got a bit bad," he added.

Rohit said that the competition at New Delhi on Thursday was more like a trial.

"You get to check yourself that where are you lacking and what you can work on. In training, we cannot do as much as we do in the competition. Today, I was happy that I could get four throws of 80-plus. If I put more effort, I will throw better," he said.

Regarding what he is expecting from him at the Asian Games, Rohit, who has a personal best of 87.68 meters achieved in August at Bhubaneswar this year, said that he wants to hit his personal best or one or two meters ahead of it.

"The target is to repeat what we have done. I am not thinking about anything else," he added.

Speaking on rise of Indian and Asian javelin throwers after Neeraj's success at Tokyo 2020 Olympics, such as Sri Lanka's Rumesh Pathirage, who is in sensational form as of late, Pakistan's Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem and India's Sachin Yadav, Rohit said that Neeraj was the one who raised the standard of Indian javelin throw.

"It was he who started winning medals at all world competitions, such as the Olympics, World Champioonships, Diamond League etc. We all feel really motivated seeing him," he signed off. (ANI)

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