"Petty mindset; focus on promoting players, providing them facilities": Former Hockey India Captain Pargat Singh on saffron jersey row

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): Congress MLA and former India Hockey Captain Pargat Singh on Thursday criticised the change in the Indian hockey team's national jersey colour from blue to saffron, alleging that the move reflected the BJP's mindset of giving everything a particular colour.

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Speaking to ANI amid the ongoing controversy, Pargat said the focus should instead be on developing sports and providing better facilities to athletes.

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The change in jersey colour has sparked controversy, with former India captain and Olympian Viren Rasquinha questioning the decision and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also criticising the move.

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"The intention of the government is very clear. Whether you look at the education policy or other areas, their entire focus remains on changing the content. Similarly, as far as I can recall, ever since we have seen and played hockey, the primary colour has always been blue. However, their mindset is to give everything a specific colour, which is saffron. What will this achieve for our country? The BJP's mindset is very clearly visible through this," Pargat told ANI.

The Congress MLA urged the government to move away from what he described as a "petty mindset" and focus on promoting athletes and expanding sports infrastructure.

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"In my opinion, we should abandon such a petty mindset and focus on more important work for the country, such as promoting players, providing them with more facilities, expanding the sports base, and overall sports development," he said.

Pargat also said sports should remain free from political and social divisions, highlighting its role in promoting brotherhood.

"I want to tell the BJP to at least spare sports. Sports has no religion, caste, or political party. Sports conveys a message of brotherhood to the entire world. We establish rules and play under them; anyone can win or lose, but it fosters a sportsman spirit. At least leave sports free from this saffronisation," the Congress MLA added.

Meanwhile, Hockey India President Dilip Kumar Tirkey explained the decision to change the Indian men's and women's hockey teams' primary jersey colour from blue to orange, saying the change was suggested by players, coaches and support staff due to visibility issues on the blue hockey turf.

Speaking to ANI, Tirkey said the new jerseys were launched ahead of the FIH Men's and Women's Hockey World Cups, which are scheduled to begin on August 14 and 15, respectively, in the Netherlands and Belgium.

"So this time, the orange colour has been chosen. And yes, I accept that for many years, there was a legacy where Team India used to wear blue. We have played many tournaments, many important tournaments wearing blue... even I played wearing blue. But the change that has been made this time--and this is not the first time; in 2014 as well, I think the team wore yellow, and in 2018 too, light blue was used--a suggestion came directly from our coaches, supporting staff, players, and team captains," Tirkey told ANI.

On whether the jersey colour could be changed again in the future, Tirkey said Hockey India would consider the players' preference.

"If after or during the World Cup, the team or players do not feel comfortable with the orange colour--which was introduced based on their own request--we can definitely change it in the future to a colour that the team prefers," he said.

"For this World Cup, the orange kit is designated as the primary jersey, with white as the secondary kit. If required later, adjustments can always be made," Tirkey added. (ANI)

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