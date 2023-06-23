PGA championship: Aditi to tee off at record 24th Major

PTI

New Jersey, June 22

Aditi Ashok, currently enjoying her best LPGA season, is all set to compete in her 24th Major — most by any Indian golfer — when she tees off at the PGA Championship here today.

The Women’s US Open will make it a superb 25 for the Indian, who missed the Olympics bronze by a whisker in Tokyo.

Aditi, who has already notched up four top-10 finishes in last five stroke-play starts, also achieved her career-best tied-2nd place at the JM Eagle LA Championship.

She has risen to 15th on the Race to CME Globe and is at a career-high 47th place on the world rankings list. She is also leading on the other side of the Atlantic on the Ladies European Tour, but will likely be overtaken at the end of the week.

However, for this week, Aditi’s focus is on the Women’s PGA Championship. Aditi has a great record on the Ladies European Tour, where she won her first title in her Rookie Year in 2016 at her home event, the Hero Women’s Indian Open. She has won the event thrice.