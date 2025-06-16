PGTI NEXGEN makes debut in Ludhiana from June 17

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], June 16 (ANI): The fifth event of the 2025 Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) NEXGEN season will be played at the magnificent Imperial Golf Estate in Ludhiana from June 17 to June 19.

The tournament offers a prize purse of Rs 20 lakh and marks the debut of professional golf and the PGTI in Ludhiana, one of Punjab's major cities. The event will be played over three rounds (54 holes) with the cut being applied after two rounds (36 holes). The top 36 players and ties will make the cut for the third and final round.

The tournament features a field of 72 players. The field will feature leading professional golfers from all across India.

The PGTI NEXGEN Order of Merit is currently being led by Rajesh Kumar Gautam of Lucknow, who has season's earnings of Rs 4,29,600.

The winner of this year's NEXGEN Order of Merit will earn an exemption on the main tour (PGTI) for the 2026 season.

Amandeep Johl, CEO, PGTI, said, "We are delighted to explore new territory this week as the PGTI NEXGEN makes its debut at The Imperial Golf Estate in Ludhiana. This initiative is part of our larger objective of growing the game across the country. Staging events in tier two cities will help us in further expanding the talent pool for golf and also create a wider audience and fan base for the game. Punjab has been a powerhouse of Indian sport and we would like to use this opportunity to tap into the golfing potential of the state. We thank The Imperial Golf Estate for partnering with us in staging this event."

Kranti Vadhera, Managing Director, Malhotra Realty Pvt. Ltd., said, "Malhotra Realty Private Ltd are delighted to host our first ever professional tournament, staging the PGTI NEXGEN event at the Jack Nicklaus Design Golf Course at The Imperial Golf Estate, Mullanpur, Ludhiana. In time to come this venue will be the leading golfing venue in Punjab. Our members and residents of Ludhiana will relish the opportunity of witnessing some top-class golfing action as India's leading golf professionals will compete for this trophy. Our company is confident that all the participating golf professionals will enjoy the experience of playing at this wonderful course, which already is the best."

On the outskirts of Ludhiana, the Imperial Golf Estate presents a unique experience in luxury for golf enthusiasts.

Surrounded by the stunning natural beauty of an 18-hole world-class golf course designed by internationally renowned Nicklaus Design, the Imperial Golf Estate offers golf enthusiasts a rare opportunity to practice their game on a course that bears the mark of one of the most creative course designers in the world, the legendary champion Jack Nicklaus. (ANI)

