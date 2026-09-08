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Home / Sports / PGTI to launch Nava Raipur Open with Rs 1 Crore prize purse from September 15

PGTI to launch Nava Raipur Open with Rs 1 Crore prize purse from September 15

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ANI
Updated At : 04:12 PM Sep 08, 2026 IST
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Nava Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], September 8 (ANI): The Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) will return to Nava Raipur with the launch of the Nava Raipur Open 2026, scheduled from September 15 to 18 at the Fairway Golf & Lake Resort, Nava Raipur, Chhattisgarh.

The inaugural Nava Raipur Open is being supported by the Government of Chhattisgarh, according to a press release.

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The tournament will feature a strong field of 132 professional golfers competing for a prize purse of Rs 1 crore. Leading Indian professionals, including Saptak Talwar, Honey Baisoya, Veer Ahlawat, Akshay Sharma, Khalin Joshi, Rashid Khan, Manu Gandas and Om Prakash Chouhan from Mhow will participate in the tournament. There are 18 foreign players in the fray.

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The Nava Raipur Open will be the second PGTI tournament to be staged in the city this year, underlining Nava Raipur’s growing prominence on India’s professional golf calendar.

The tournament week will begin with the Pro-Am event on September 13, followed by the official practice round on September 14. The professional competition will be played over four rounds from September 15 to 18.

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Legendary Indian cricketer and DP World PGTI President Kapil Dev will be present on September 13 for the launch of the Nava Raipur Open 2026. His presence will reinforce PGTI’s commitment to the tournament and its larger vision of developing Nava Raipur as an important destination for professional golf and golf tourism.

Kapil Dev, President, PGTI, said, as per the release, “Nava Raipur has all the ingredients to become an important destination for professional golf in India. Returning to the city with a second tournament this year reflects our confidence in its potential. I look forward to being present for the launch on September 13 and supporting the growth of golf and golf tourism in the region.”

The introduction of the Nava Raipur Open reflects PGTI’s strong commitment to developing Nava Raipur as a preferred destination for professional golf in India. The tournament will also showcase the city’s sporting infrastructure, hospitality and natural appeal to players, officials and visitors from across the country, contributing to efforts to promote Nava Raipur as an emerging tourist destination.

The Nava Raipur Open will provide a significant competitive platform for India’s professional golfers while helping broaden the sport’s following across Chhattisgarh and strengthening the city’s profile as a destination for sports and tourism. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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