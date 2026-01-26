New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): The Professional Golf Tour of India's (PGTI) '72 The League', India's first exclusive national professional golf league, today announced the entry of a new Rajasthan-based franchise, according to a release.

The franchise is jointly owned by Haldiram Snacks Food Pvt. Ltd. and KLJ Group of Companies, with a vision to nurture and elevate golfing talent in the country by partnering with 72 The League.

'72 The League' has been jointly launched by PGTI and Game of Life Sports (GOLS) and will begin on February 21, 2026, with the inaugural season taking place across three of Delhi-NCR's most prestigious golf venues - Classic Golf & Country Club, Jaypee Greens, and Qutab Golf Course

The league will feature city-based franchises, each comprising 10 professional players, selected through a transparent player auction. Leading golfers from the PGTI circuit will participate, creating one of the largest competitive platforms Indian professional golf has ever seen.

Manohar Lal Agarwal, Chairman and Managing Director of Haldiram Snacks Food Pvt. Ltd., and Hemant Jain, Group Managing Director of the KLJ Group of Companies, today entered into a formal agreement with Kapil Dev, President, PGTI, to announce their foray in the exciting new league that is starting next month in February.

"It is wonderful to have Haldiram & KLJ join PGTI's 72 The League, adding a new dimension to the competition. This team is sure to spark excitement and pride among golf enthusiasts across the state of Rajasthan and I wish them all the best," Kapil Dev said.

"We are excited to be a part of '72 The League', which promises to usher in a golfing revolution in India. It represents a unique platform to nurture talent while elevating the sport's professional ecosystem," said Manohar Lal Agarwal, Chairman and Managing Director of Haldiram Snacks Food Pvt. Ltd.

Hemant Jain, Group Managing Director of the KLJ Group of Companies, said, "Entering into '72 The League' allows us to contribute to the growth of professional golf in India while providing a platform for emerging talent to compete and excel at the highest level. Through the Rajasthan franchise, we aim to support the development of golf and inspire the next generation of golfers."

'72 The League' will feature a fast-paced, high-impact match-play format, designed specifically for television and digital platforms, a press release said.

Fans can look forward to Pro-Am events, immersive fan zones, live entertainment, exclusive behind-the-scenes digital content, and premium broadcast production -- bringing the excitement of professional golf closer to audiences than ever before, the release added. (ANI)

