Phil Jones to be in Chennai as part of the finals of Road to Old Trafford initiative

New Delhi [India], March 26 (ANI): Manchester United legend and former English international Phil Jones is set to visit India on April 6 for the finals of the third edition of Road to Old Trafford, a unique five-a-side football tournament that is also supported by Manchester United, as per the press release from Apollo Tyres.

The tournament's finals will be held in Chennai after the initial qualifying rounds in Pune and New Delhi.

Jones, a former Premier League winner with Manchester United, has also played in two FIFA World Cups for England. Over an illustrious 12-year career, he made 219 appearances for the Old Trafford club, and his trophy cabinet also includes UEFA Europa League and FA Cup wins.

In the initial round of the Road To Old Trafford in Pune and New Delhi, 40 teams battled it out for the six spots that were up for grabs for the Chennai finals. Ultimately, Stilton Cafe (Delhi), Tajore Cafe (Delhi), and BP Street (Noida) from New Delhi, along with Three Wise Monkey (Mumbai), Swig (Pune), and K-Bar (Goa) from Pune, qualified for the final stage, to be held in Chennai on April 6.

The team that wins the finals will earn an unparalleled and once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to travel to Manchester, UK, for an all-expenses-paid trip and play at the hallowed turf of the legendary Old Trafford Stadium, home of Manchester United FC. The Grand Finale of the ' Road To Old Trafford to determine the Global Winner will be held at the iconic stadium on June 6 later this year.

The entries for the third edition of Road To Old Trafford have been opened up for amateurs, giving football enthusiasts of the country a chance to participate in the tournament.

Remus D'Cruz, Head, Sports Marketing and Communities, Apollo Tyres Ltd, said as quoted by the Apollo Tyres press release, "I congratulate all the teams that have qualified for the finale and will play for an opportunity to go to the iconic Old Trafford. It is a remarkable achievement and a prestigious opportunity, given the stadium's rich history, devoted fanbase, and being the home of Manchester United, one of the world's most successful football clubs. Through the 'Road to Old Trafford' initiative, we strive to celebrate India's passion for football and provide talented players with a platform to showcase their skills. We hope this initiative serves as a catalyst, inspiring and empowering young Indian footballers to elevate their game to new heights." (ANI)

