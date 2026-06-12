Lisbon [Portugal], June 12 (ANI): Star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo said that he is fit ahead of Portugal's 2026 FIFA World Cup opener against Congo DR on June 17 and expressed confidence in his team's campaign at the ongoing showpiece event, according to ESPN.

Advertisement

The Portugal captain featured in both warm-up matches against Chile and Nigeria but did not find the net. Speaking before the team's departure to the United States on Friday, the 41-year-old responded to questions about his fitness from reporters.

Advertisement

As quoted by ESPN, Ronaldo said, "Physically? I'm fine -- have you not seen my matches?"

Advertisement

Ronaldo also expressed satisfaction with his team's preparations for the World Cup, which is being played across the US, Mexico and Canada from June 11 to July 19.

"It has been good but tiring because we've worked hard," Ronaldo said.

Advertisement

"We've had the upper hand in our matches, but what matters most is when the ball starts rolling on the 17th, in the first game, and then when the pressure really starts to mount -- that's when we'll see the true champions," the Portugal star added.

Ronaldo holds the record for the most appearances (227) and goals (143) in men's international football. He is now aiming to win the only major trophy that has eluded his career.

Asked if Portugal are frontrunners to clinch the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Ronaldo said: "We'll only know at the end.

Ronaldo said Portugal is excited for the World Cup, describing it as a special tournament like the European Championship, and added that the team will go in with hope and optimism.

"We're really looking forward to it; we know the World Cup is always a special tournament, just like the European Championship, so we're heading there full of hope," he said.

Portugal has yet to win the FIFA World Cup, with their best result coming in 1966 when they finished third. However, they enter the tournament with a strong squad, led by players such as Bruno Fernandes, who is coming off an excellent season with Manchester United.

He set a new Premier League record for the most assists in a single season with 21 and was also named the league's Player of the Season.

Portugal also boasts four players -- Nuno Mendes, João Neves, Vitinha and Goncalo Ramos -- who played key roles in helping Paris Saint-Germain retain the Ligue 1 title and win the UEFA Champions League.

Ronaldo said Portugal has a strong generation of players, but stressed that results depend on factors beyond their control, adding that winning matches remains the most important priority.

"We have a very good generation, but there are factors we can't control, such as the matches -- winning or not winning is the most important thing," Ronaldo said.

"I believe this is a generation that will bring a lot of joy to the Portuguese people," he added.

Ronaldo, who won the Saudi Pro League with Al Nassr this season, stressed the importance of starting strong and then taking things one game at a time.

"The key is to start well, finish top of the group," he said.

"Then it's one game at a time, step by step, taking it calmly, building confidence and getting into our rhythm. It will depend on many factors, but I'm very confident that things will go well," Ronaldo said.

Portugal will open their Group K campaign against Congo on June 17, followed by matches against Uzbekistan on June 23 and Colombia on June 28, respectively. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)