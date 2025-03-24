Piastri wins from pole in McLaren one-two
Australian Oscar Piastri roared back from season-opening disappointment in his home race by winning the Chinese Formula One Grand Prix from pole position on Sunday in a McLaren one-two with championship-leading teammate Lando Norris. George Russell finished third for Mercedes,...
Australian Oscar Piastri roared back from season-opening disappointment in his home race by winning the Chinese Formula One Grand Prix from pole position on Sunday in a McLaren one-two with championship-leading teammate Lando Norris.
George Russell finished third for Mercedes, ahead of Red Bull’s reigning champion Max Verstappen with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Saturday sprint winner Lewis Hamilton fifth and sixth.
