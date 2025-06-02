Piastri wins in Spain, Verstappen demoted

Formula One leader Oscar Piastri won the Spanish Grand Prix from pole position in a McLaren one-two with Lando Norris on Sunday while Max Verstappen was demoted from fifth to 10th for a late collision with George Russell’s Mercedes.

Piastri beat teammate and title rival Norris by 2.471 seconds for his fifth win in nine races this season, and McLaren’s seventh, to stretch his championship lead to 10 points. Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc completed the podium. Verstappen, who made four stops in total and ended up fighting on the slower hard tyres against rivals with softs, collided with Leclerc and then twice with Russell after a safety car restart with six laps to go.