Pick Umran Malik for England series: Sunil Gavaskar

Mumbai: Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has pitched for young pace sensation Umran Malik’s inclusion in the Indian team for the upcoming England tour after his stunning five-wicket haul against Gujarat Titans in the IPL. The 22-year-old Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer from Jammu produced a fiery spell of fast bowling on Wednesday, snapping five wickets for 25 runs. “The next for him, I think is the Indian team,” Gavaskar said on commentary after the match. “He might not play in the XI because India have got Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Umesh Yadav. But just travelling with the group, travelling with the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, sharing the dressing room with them... Just look what is going to happen to him!” The young pace sensation has been clocking in excess of 150 kph consistently throughout the IPL season and has picked up 15 wickets in eight matches at an average of 15.93. Agencies
