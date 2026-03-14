"Pickleball is becoming very popular in our country": Saina Nehwal backs growing sport; rules out active politics for now

New Delhi [India], March 14 (ANI): Olympic medallist Saina Nehwal believes pickleball has a bright future in India as the sport continues to gain popularity across the country.

Advertisement

The former world no. 1 badminton player is the brand ambassador for India's first-ever CXO Pickleball League, founded by RJ Anmol. The league blends business, fitness and networking for top corporate leaders and is expanding across cities, including Mumbai, New Delhi and Bengaluru.

Advertisement

Speaking on the sidelines of the CXO Pickleball League in New Delhi, Nehwal said she was happy to stay connected to sports after announcing her retirement from Badminton in January this year.

Advertisement

"I have retired. Last year, I had a talk with Anmol. He wanted to start a Pickleball League. We had a talk before my retirement. I am very happy that I have joined a sport again. CXO Pickleball League is doing very well. It has done very well in Mumbai. I am sure it will do very well in Delhi. So many players are coming to play. I enjoy watching sports and watching matches. Anyway, it is very good. Pickleball is becoming very popular in our country. Many people are playing. If they want to play in a competitive way, I think this league will help them a lot," she said.

Pickleball has witnessed rapid growth in India in recent years, particularly after the COVID-19 pandemic, with several leagues emerging across the country.

Advertisement

"Many people are taking it as a competition. So many leagues will help them. They should be active for the whole year. They should take care of their health. If they want to become a champion, it will help them in terms of fitness. They will eat well and become champions," Nehwal said.

The CXO Pickleball League, founded by RJ Anmol, is among the leading pickleball leagues in India, and Nehwal said she has high expectations from the initiative.

Reacting to how she became the brand ambassador of the league, Nehwal said, "I had done a podcast with Anmol. We became friends at that time. Later on, he thought that he wanted to start a league. He thought that Saina, as a sportsperson will get along well with Pickleball. So he approached me in that way."

Nehwal also addressed speculation about her future in politics, saying she is not planning to enter active politics in the near future.

"I have been with the BJP since 2020. I participate in their events for women's empowerment and sports. I go wherever they need me. But I have not joined politics actively. I have just retired from sports. I want to stay connected to sports and promote sports in India. Let's see how the mentality changes year by year or after a few years. If I am destined to join politics, I will definitely come." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)