Picklebay India Tour roars into Kolkata with 300+ registrations, ₹2.5 lakh prize pool & national stars

Picklebay India Tour roars into Kolkata with 300+ registrations, ₹2.5 lakh prize pool & national stars

ANI
Updated At : 06:05 PM Jul 10, 2025 IST
Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 10 (ANI): After high-octane legs in Mumbai and Bengaluru, the Picklebay India Tour 2025 now powers into Kolkata for its third chapter, promising three days of top-tier pickleball from July 11-13 at the Ballygunge Arena. With over 300 registrations and a ₹2.5 lakh prize pool, Kolkata is set to host one of the most competitive events of the tour so far, according to a release from Picklebay Tour.

Advertisement

Athletes from across the country--including Mumbai, Bengaluru, Orissa--have confirmed participation, underscoring the sport's growing national footprint. Headlining the draw are Vinay Sethia (India No. 12, Men's Singles - DUPR ranking) and Agnimitra Bhattacharya (India No. 3, Women's Singles - DUPR Rankings). Adding further depth to the field is a competitive contingent from Global Sports, flying in from Mumbai to take on the local and regional favourites.

"Kolkata is a city that breathes sport, and we're thrilled to bring India's fastest-growing racquet sport here in such a big way," said Siddhant Jatia, Founder & CEO of Picklebay, as quoted from a release by Picklebay Tour.

Advertisement

"The response to the tour so far has been phenomenal, and Kolkata is no different--300+ registrations, top-10 athletes, and an electric local buzz. This tour isn't just about crowning champions; it's about building a national movement that brings people together through sport," he added.

The Kolkata leg is the third stop in a 10-city series that's rapidly becoming the country's premier competitive platform for pickleball. With every leg, Picklebay is not only drawing large player turnouts but also shaping a unified, grassroots-to-pro structure for the sport in India. (ANI)

Advertisement

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

