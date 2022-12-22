Pitch-imperfect: Ranji match suspended

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 21

The Ranji Trophy encounter between Railways and Punjab at the Karnail Singh Stadium was today suspended on account of a “dangerous” pitch.

The Punjab team, led by Mandeep Singh, was tottering at 18/4 in their second innings in its Elite Group D game when play had to be stopped. The skipper was hit on his hand and umpires Rajiv Godara and K Madanagopal were compelled to inform match referee Youraj Singh about the unsafe nature of the pitch. Punjab’s Prabhsimran Singh and Abhishek Sharma were also hit, while Railways batter Arindam Ghosh suffered a hand fracture in their first innings. The decision was taken to restart the match on a new wicket tomorrow, reducing it to a two-day affair. The toss will take place again and both teams are liable to change their playing XI.

Punjab had scored 162 in their first innings before dismissing Railways for 150, with Baltej Singh taking a creditable five-for. Punjab had a 12-run first-innings lead when play was stopped.

Players from both sides said the pitch had an uneven bounce as balls either scooted low or hit the gloves or helmet from a length.

“It was uneven and the decision to restart was taken before lunch when our captain got hit,” said a Punjab player.

However, the Railways’ players seemed displeased with the decision as they were on the up and had a chance to take all three points.

A source close to the team questioned the timing of the decision. “I cannot understand how the pitch becomes dangerous in the third innings,” he said, adding: “Wasn’t it dangerous when we were 40/7 and Arindam got hit on his hand?” “I do not know when the match will restart as the new pitch was prepared in the evening. Our team lost an advantageous position as we had a chance to win,” he added.