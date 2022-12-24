 Pitch trouble: Railways home match vs Madhya Pradesh shifted to Indore : The Tribune India

Pitch trouble: Railways home match vs Madhya Pradesh shifted to Indore

Punjab’s Siddarth Kaul (right), who took 5/37, has a chat with Railways debutant Sagar Jadhav after the match.



Tribune News Service

Vinayak Padmadeo

New Delhi, December 23

The BCCI has shifted Railways’ next Ranji Trophy home match against Madhya Pradesh to Indore’s Holkar Stadium after their game against Punjab had to be stopped midway due to a “dangerous” pitch. Railways’ next match was earlier scheduled to be held at the Karnail Singh Stadium here from December 27.

Railways’ match against Punjab, which ended at the Karnail Singh Stadium today, had to be restarted on a new pitch after the original pitch was deemed dangerous. The match had started on Tuesday but was stopped on the second day. It was restarted yesterday on a new pitch, which turned out to be “damp”, leading to uneven bounce.

“We have been told that our next match has been shifted to Holkar Stadium. We are travelling to Indore tomorrow,” said a Railways source.

“However, the next two rounds will be held in the Karnail Singh Stadium. It is my understanding that the BCCI curator (Tapas Chaterjee) has said that he needs a few days to prepare the wicket for the next match,” he added.

Ironically, the news of the change in venue came on a day when Railways’ curator Rakesh Mehrotra received a glowing tribute from the match officials for preparing a fresh wicket in five hours to help restart the match.

In their joint letter, umpires Rajiv Godara and K Madanagopal and match referee Youraj Singh praised Mehrotra for doing the hard yards for the play to begin.

“This is with regards to his sheer knowledge and hard work which has enabled us to conduct a game for 2 days i.e. Ranji Trophy (Railways vs Punjab) held at the Karnail Singh Stadium in spite of all the challenges and at a very short notice he has used all his expertise and provided us with a sporting wicket,” the letter said.

“He deserves a lot of appreciation for his excellent work. We wish him best of luck for all his future endeavours,” the letter added. But this was a bittersweet moment for Mehrotra. “The letter makes it clear that we were not to be blamed. I do not understand the reason why we get blamed every time. There was no problem on the pitch. The problem was with the understanding of the neutral curator,” Mehrotra said.

“He left 4mm grass on the wicket which was not ideal. He did not use the rollers much on it. I left only 2mm on the fresh pitch and handed over the pitch to officials in five hours,” he added.

Three points for Punjab

The Punjab team led by Mandeep Singh took three points on account of taking the first innings lead. Led by Siddarth Kaul, who took 5/37, the Punjab team packed off Railways for 102. In reply, the visitors posted 152/6 and declared to force a result. In their second innings, Railways posted 49/0 in 9 overs when play was called off due to bad light.

Brief scores: Railways 102 all out (Kaul 5/37, Brar 4/16) & 49/0 vs Punjab 152/6 decl (Dhir 57; Jadhav 3/40)

Chopra, Kalsi ensure draw for Himachal against West Bengal

Kolkata: Himachal Pradesh’s Prashant Chopra and Ankit Kalsi batted with gumption on the final day of their Ranji Trophy Group A match to deny hosts West Bengal a victory today. The visitors, who faced an uphill task on Day 4, lost just three wickets today as the game ended in a draw with Himachal scoring 348/4. Chasing 472, Himachal, who were 79/1 overnight with Chopra and Kalsi unbeaten on 44 and 17, respectively, started the tough journey.

Brief scores: West Bengal 310 and 291/5 decl; HP 130 and 348/4 in 93 overs (Chopra 109, Kalsi 82); Baroda 615; Haryana 278 and 404/9 in 137.3 overs (Yuvraj 94, Chauhan 60, Yadav 61; Jyotsnil 3/50). PTI

