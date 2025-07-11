London [UK], July 11 (ANI): Following a slow day of cricket by the current England team's standards on day one of the third Test at Lord's against India, batter Ollie Pope said that the pitch was "placid" after lunch and their opponents held their lengths well.

At the end of the day's play following the third session, England was 251/4, with Root (99*) and skipper Stokes (39*) unbeaten. After a balanced first session, which saw Nitish Kumar Reddy strike twice, England largely dominated the next two with more traditional Test cricket as compared to their attacking 'Bazball' cricket, despite strikes from Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah. With a run-rate of 3,02, it was a pretty slow day of cricket according to Stokes-McCullum regime's standards.

Speaking to Sky Sports later, Pope, who scored 44, said, "It was a very slow day, but credit to the way India bowled.

"I do not think the pitch offered loads after lunch, it was pretty placid, so India held their lengths well. I think 251-4 is a good score if we can kick on tomorrow."

"It felt like you had to force the ball through, which in England were are not used to - you usually get rewards for your cuts and clips," he concluded.

Speaking on Sky Sports, former Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik said that it was a "good, but not the best day" for India.

"Good because they controlled the run-scoring - on most Bazball days, regardless of the pitch, England get off to a flier. But four wickets in 82 overs? Could India have done more?," he added.

On Root being left stranded at 99, Karthik said that he was not at his most fluent.

"But you do not need to be at your best to get runs. That is what great batters do. You need to grind it out on tough days, make it count, as the bigger purpose is to take your team to a good place. Root has done that," he added.

England started the final session at 153/2, with Root (54*) and Ollie Pope (44*) unbeaten.

Ravindra Jadeja finally broke the 109-run stand, striking on the very first ball of the session with wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel taking a sharp catch. Pope was back in the hut for 44 in 104 balls, with four boundaries. England was 153/3 in 49.1 overs.

The newly-crowned number one Test batter Harry Brook was next up on the crease, starting positively with fours against Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah. However, in a battle of number ones, Bumrah's nip-backer went right through Brook's stumps, removing him for 11 in 20 balls. England was 172/4 in 54.5 overs.

A single off Mohammed Siraj's delivery by skipper Ben Stokes brought England's 200-run mark in 64 overs.

Stokes and Root played it safe, resorting to more traditional Test cricket, reaching their 50-run mark in 100 balls.

The duo made sure that England did not lose any more wickets, ending the session on a positive note, with Root left stranded on 99*.

Brief scores: England: 251/4 (Joe Root 99*, Ollie Pope 44; Nitish Kumar Reddy 2/46) vs India. (ANI)

