Piyush Chawla feels Virat will still have "butterflies in his stomach" during IPL 2025 despite T20I retirement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 21 (ANI): Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign opener between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Indian spin veteran Piyush Chawla said that pressure will still be on star batter Virat Kohli despite his T20I retirement, hailing the 36-year-old legend as a player "full of energy".

The 'OG Derby' which kickstarted the IPL back in its inaugural season in 2008 will once again kickstart the 18th season at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on Saturday. The spin bowling attacks of both teams will be in focus. While on one side is KKR's in-form duo of Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine, backed by an experienced Moeen Ali and a young Anukul Roy, the RCB attack relies on the experience of Krunal, who has delivered fine performances in domestic cricket. Backing him will be all-rounders Swapnil Singh, Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell and a young spinner Suyash, who had his first taste of IPL with KKR back in 2023.

Piyush, a JioStar expert on IPL 2025, said that despite his retirement from T20I last year and him no longer being in the national T20I set-up, Virat will still be having "butterflies in his stomach".

"He is somebody who has always delivered for his team. If you see the numbers, the number speaks for itself. And strike rate, we talk about so much. But his strike rate is always good 130 plus, 140. Because you need one player who wants to, you know, as a team management, you want him to hold the one end. And if somebody, like Virat doing the job for the team and that too at a strike rate of 130, that is really good. 130, 140 around. We talk so much without like, you know, thinking about that much about it," Piyush told ANI.

"But for me, Virat Kohli, even when he will step onto the field, he will be more than, giving his more than 200 per cent. He is putting his body on the line. That is the kind of character Virat Kohli is. He is always full of energy. And he is ready to do something special for the team all the time. And as we talk about pressure, when you step onto the field, whether you are playing, you are retired from T20 cricket, you want to play for your reputation, for your name. So, Virat would not say that there is no pressure. There is always some pressure that butterflies in the stomach," he added.

Speaking on his top four teams of the season, Piyush said that while he needs more time to think about the fourth, he named Mumbai Indians (MI), Chennai Super Kings (CSK), both five-time champions and Punjab Kings (PBKS) as contenders for three playoff spots.

Piyush pointed out that Mumbai's "balanced" squad, CSK finding ways to reach the knockouts and them having top spinners and PBKS "looking good on paper" makes these teams strong.

"I feel Mumbai Indians look really balanced on paper. And the players are in good form. If you talk about Rohit Sharma, you talk about Hardik Pandya, Tilak Verma has done some wonders. Then the bowling department looks really good. So, Mumbai Indians, one contender," said Piyush.

"Chennai, they find some way, you know, just to make it to the top four. And looking at their team, they have made their team, looking at their home advantage with three top-quality spinners. And then, obviously, the batters are there to deliver for that. And then another one, this year, Punjab looks really good on paper. So, how they're gonna shape up, how they're gonna, you know, get along with that playing 11 combinations.

So, Punjab, is another one that looks really good. So, these are, as of now, for three. And for the other fourth one, you have to give me some time to think about it," added Piyush.

Piyush, now watching this season as a broadcaster after 192 wickets in 192 matches, said that he is excited to experience the tournament in a new role and said that the tournament will not be an easy one for both batters and bowlers alike.

Speaking about if teams will touch the 300-run mark for the first time this year after the last season which saw eight 250-plus scores and the highest-ever IPL score of 287 by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Piyush said that it is about "one big knock" from someone.

"Bowlers also will come with different plans and different strategies, I feel. 300, it is not going to be that easy. But maybe in, out of so many games, in one, I think just maybe one, that also I doubt," he added.

Speaking about Shreyas Iyer, who is captaining Punjab Kings (PBKS) after winning the IPL with KKR last year and has had a brilliant 2024 and 2025 so far in domestic and international cricket as a batter and leader, Piyush said that momentum would be important for Punjab and they would need a fine start.

"Shreyas himself has been in brilliant form in the last one odd year. Wherever he has played, he has performed. His numbers are exceptional. So, that will really boost his confidence as well as a player, as a captain. And he has built a good team. The management has built a good team for him to lead. So, I think they have a very strong chance of making it to the top four," he concluded. (ANI)

