Home / Sports / Piyush Chawla praises Shubman Gill's maturity in crucial run chase

Piyush Chawla praises Shubman Gill's maturity in crucial run chase

Former India spinner Piyush Chawla lauded Shubman Gill for his composed and responsible innings in a challenging run chase. Gill played a pivotal role in guiding India to victory on a difficult pitch, demonstrating his ability to adapt to the situation and lead from the front.
ANI
Updated At : 02:32 PM Feb 21, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], February 21 (ANI): Former India spinner Piyush Chawla lauded Shubman Gill for his composed and responsible innings in a challenging run chase. Gill played a pivotal role in guiding India to victory on a difficult pitch, demonstrating his ability to adapt to the situation and lead from the front.

Chawla while speaking on Jio Hotstar highlighted the importance of Gill's innings, emphasizing how the young batter's approach reflected maturity and game awareness.

"It was an impressive knock because it wasn't the easiest pitch to bat on. When you're chasing around 230 runs on such a surface, you need someone to stay till the end, and that's exactly what Shubman Gill did. A player of his calibre, who is in such good form, knows when to hold back and play responsibly. That's what makes him such an important player for this Indian team. He understands the situation and what the team needs at any given time," Chawla said, as quoted from JioHotstar.

He further praised Gill's decision-making, particularly his ability to assess the game and adjust his batting accordingly.

"There were phases where he didn't even try to hit a boundary--just rotating the strike with singles and doubles--because that was what the team required at that moment. That is the sign of a mature player. Now that he is the vice-captain as well, you expect him to embrace that role, and he did just that. At one point, India was in a tricky situation, having lost a few wickets. But the way he anchored the innings and stayed till the end was very, very impressive," he added.

Gill's performance once again underlined his growing stature in the Indian team. As vice-captain, he has shown the ability to take responsibility under pressure, a quality that will be crucial for India in future matches.

Defending just 228 against India's formidable batting lineup, Bangladesh's chances looked slim, especially after a shaky start with the ball--India raced to 68 for 1 in the first ten overs, compared to Bangladesh's 39 for 5. Despite their fightback in the middle overs to tighten the contest, India remained in control. Shubman Gill's unbeaten 101 ultimately proved decisive, guiding India to victory. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

