New Delhi [India], February 9 (ANI): Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday praised the US cricket team's performance against India in the T20 World Cup, saying they did "fabulously" despite losing.

Advertisement

Responding to US Ambassador Sergio Gor's jestful remarks, Goyal also said in a lighter vein that if the US had zero tariff on Indian goods, they might have won the match.

Advertisement

Goyal was speaking at a reception hosted by US Ambassador Sergio, who was also present at the match between India and the USA on Saturday.

Advertisement

"The US may not have won the match (against India in the T20 World Cup), but I must say, for a country which has not known Cricket and has started on Cricket a few years ago, the performance was fabulous. Sergio was there to enjoy the match. Sergio pointed out one very important factor - the US lost the match by 18%, and a very humble request I made to him as a suggestion that if only you had made the reciprocal tariff zero, you would possibly have won the match. I was indeed amazed by the fabulous performance the US cricket team did," Piyush Goyal said.

India registered their first victory of the tournament as Suryakumar Yadav and his team defeated Monank Patel's USA by 29 runs. After being asked to bat first, the Men in Blue scored 161/9 in 20 overs.

Advertisement

Suryakumar Yadav played an unbeaten knock of 84 off 49 deliveries, with 10 fours and four sixes. Wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan (20 off 16 balls, with one four and two sixes) and Tilak Varma (25 off 16 balls, with three fours and one six) also chipped in with the bat.

For the USA, Shadley van Schalkwyk (4/29) and Harmeet Singh (2/26) were among the wicket-takers.In response, the USA were restricted to 132/8, losing the match by 29 runs.

Milind Kumar (34 off 34 balls, with four boundaries), Sanjay Krishnamurthi (37 off 31 balls, with two sixes and one four) and Shubham Ranjane (37 off 22 balls, with two fours and three sixes) played fighting knocks for their side.

For India, Mohammed Siraj (3/29), Axar Patel (2/24), and Arshdeep Singh (2/18) picked wickets. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)