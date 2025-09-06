PKL season 12: Bengaluru Bulls beats Patna Pirates to secure first win

Vizag (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 6 (ANI): The Bengaluru Bulls finally opened their tally in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 12 after they beat the Patna Pirates 38-30 at the Vishwanadh Sports Club in Vizag on Saturday.

The clash saw Alireza Mirzaian complete a much-deserved Super 10, well supported by Aashish Malik's eight points as they bounced back from their three straight losses, as per a press release from PKL.

The Pirates and the Bulls got off to a cagey start in the opening 10 minutes, with defences holding firm. Patna stayed ahead, leading 8-6 at the 10-minute mark, thanks to the tackling of Deepak and Sanket Sawant, who combined well. Raider Ayan Lohchab, who eventually scored a Super 10 for the Pirates chipped in with a few points to give Patna the edge after a slow start.

For the Bulls, raider Ganesha Hanamantagol looked lively, but he was also contained on key occasions, including a tackle by Sawant that stalled the Bulls' momentum. With Maninder Singh yet to make an impact and the Pirates capitalising on defensive lapses, the opening phase swung slightly in the Pirates' favour.

The first half saw momentum swing both ways, with Ayan producing a moment of brilliance for the Pirates. His decisive raid wiped out Sanjay Dhull and Jitender Yadav, inflicting an 'ALL OUT' on Bengaluru Bulls and briefly tilting in Patna's favour.

Bengaluru, however, mounted a sharp comeback. Led by Alireza and Aashish Malik, the Bulls responded with an 'ALL OUT' of their own, overturning the deficit. Sanjay's key tackles further frustrated the Pirates, ensuring that by halftime, the Bulls had pulled ahead 19-15.

The start of the second half saw Sudhakar produce a brilliant raid that sent Yogesh and Satyappa off the mat, giving Patna a much-needed boost. Ayan also stepped up under pressure to dismiss Yogesh, keeping the Pirates in striking distance.

But the Bulls showed their composure, with Alireza continuing his fine form. His 'Do-Or-Die' raid dismissing Deepak and Sanket was a key moment, while Deepak's tackles proved decisive in halting the Pirates' advances. Though Patna kept fighting, Bengaluru's defence absorbed the pressure and maintained their slender 24-21 lead, ensuring a crucial final 10 minutes.

The final 10 minutes saw Patna Pirates throw everything into the contest, but the Bulls' defence stood firm. The decisive blow came when the Bulls inflicted a crucial ALL OUT on Patna. That collapse stretched the Bulls' lead beyond reach and tilted the game firmly in their favour.

Alireza completed his Super 10 in style, with his final successful raid sealing his milestone and the Bulls' dominance. Despite late attempts by the Pirates to claw back, the momentum was gone, and the Bulls closed out a convincing eight-point win. (ANI)

