PKL Season 12: Gujarat Titans beat Tamil Thalaivas to seal first win of season

PKL Season 12: Gujarat Titans beat Tamil Thalaivas to seal first win of season

ANI
Updated At : 11:45 PM Sep 06, 2025 IST
Vizag (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 6 (ANI): It was an impressive defensive performance from the Gujarat Giants, who sealed their first win of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 12 on Saturday, beating Tamil Thalaivas 37-28.

Nitin Panwar's High Five, alongside Rakesh and Mohammadreza Shadloui's six points each, led the team to victory at the Vishwanadh Sports Club in Vizag, according to a PKL release.

At the start, both teams tested each other through cautious raiding and defending. The Giants got on the board early through Rakesh and Nitin, the latter impressing with his all-round contribution. The Thalaivas' big names, Arjun Deshwal and Pawan Sehrawat, tried to push the momentum, but Gujarat's defence stayed disciplined.

The standout moment came when Pawan, looking to break through, was stopped with a brilliant Super Tackle from Nitin. It was the first of three such moves from Nitin in the first half that energised the Giants camp, giving them the psychological edge. At the 10-minute mark, Gujarat held a slender 10-7 lead.

Nitin was the decisive factor in the first half, completing an early High Five. In the second phase, he executed yet another Super Tackle that added to their momentum when Ronak pinned down Himanshu Singh, leaving the Thalaivas struggling to convert raids into points.

The Thalaivas did manage to spark a fightback, led by Pawan, who came alive with a successful Do-or-Die raid and followed it up by sending Rakesh off the mat. But the Giants' compact defence and all-round discipline ensured they maintained their five-point cushion, heading into halftime with the scoreboard reading 17-12.

The third quarter of the contest swung dramatically as the Thalaivas clawed their way back into the game. The Giants looked steady after Rakesh's successful raid early in the half, but the momentum shifted when Arjun Deshwal delivered a crucial raid that inflicted an 'ALL OUT' on the Giants. That moment breathed life into the Thalaivas' challenge.

The Giants responded through their substitutes, with Shridhar Kadam stepping up to keep the scoreboard ticking. Still, Pawan struck back in style with successful raids against Nitin and Sumit. By the end of this passage, the Thalaivas had narrowed the gap to a slender lead at 24-21.

Tamil Thalaivas' hopes of a comeback were dented when Shadloui produced a series of decisive moments -- first tackling Narender Kandola to complete an 'ALL OUT' on the Thalaivas, and then following up with a successful raid that sent Nitesh Kumar to the bench.

For the Thalaivas, Pawan and Arjun tried to keep the scoreboard moving, but the Giants' substitutes added a fresh spark. Shridhar was particularly effective, striking with a game-changing raid that sent both Pawan and Ronak out, sealing the Giants' dominance.

Though Arjun managed a late raid point against Shadloui, it proved too little too late as the Giants' balance of defence and support raiding carried them through to a comfortable nine-point win. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

