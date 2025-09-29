DT
Home / Sports / PKL: Shadloui, Ankit shine in Gujarat Giants win over UP Yoddhas

PKL: Shadloui, Ankit shine in Gujarat Giants win over UP Yoddhas

ANI
Updated At : 11:40 PM Sep 29, 2025 IST
Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 29 (ANI): The Gujarat Giants rode on the performances of Mohammadreza Shadloui and Ankit Dahiya to secure a comfortable 33-27 win over the UP Yoddhas in their Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 12 match at the SDAT Multi-Purpose Indoor Stadium in Chennai on Monday.

The Yoddhas' Bhavani Rajput chipped in with some important points, but his efforts went in vain as the Giants clinched a much-needed victory to end their five-match losing streak, as per a PKL press release.

The Yoddhas struck first to take the lead, but the Giants quickly responded to make it 1-1. The Yoddhas regained momentum with a two-point cushion and stretched it to 4-1 before Harish's successful raid cut the gap to 4-2.

The Giants then staged a strong comeback with contributions from both raiders and defenders, levelling the score at 5-5. Soon after, Rakesh produced a brilliant Super Raid - the 50th overall this season - earning three points in one move and giving the Giants a clear lead. Just before the time-out in the first half, Mohammadreza Shadloui delivered a powerful raid to inflict an 'ALL OUT', helping the Giants extend their advantage to five points.

After the break, the UP Yoddhas tried to regain control, but the Giants kept up the pressure. With just over six minutes remaining in the first half, the Giants were ahead by five points. Bhavani Rajput produced a brilliant Super Raid to reduce the deficit to 16-15, giving the Yoddhas hope.

However, the Giants quickly responded with a couple of quick points, and a stunning tackle from Ankit Dahiya pushed the score to 19-15. By halftime, the scoreboard read 21-16 in favour of the Giants, reflecting their strong performance in both attack and defence.

The second half began with an all-round effort from the UP Yoddhas, who managed to score a couple of early points. However, Ankit Dahiya's brilliant tackle handed the Gujarat Giants an immediate point, keeping the momentum with his team.

The Giants continued to control the game, not allowing the Yoddhas to capitalise on their early chances. In the first ten minutes of the second half, the Giants maintained their lead with smart raids and solid defence. By the time the Strategic Time Out was called, they were comfortably ahead by four points, showcasing their dominance on both ends of the mat.

After the break, the Giants resumed strongly, maintaining a five-point lead. With less than five minutes remaining, the UP Yoddhas managed to score and reduce the gap to four. Bhavani Rajput then executed a successful raid, bringing the score to 29-26 and giving his side a glimmer of hope.

However, Ankit Dahiya's decisive tackle immediately added a point for the Giants, keeping the pressure on. With just over a minute left on the clock, Mohammadreza Shadloui delivered a crucial tackle to restore the Giants' four-point advantage.

He then followed it up with a multi-point raid, stretching the score to 33-27. The match ended with the Gujarat Giants securing a six-point victory. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

