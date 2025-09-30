PKL: Super 10s from Aditya Shinde, Pankaj Mohite help Puneri Paltan complete double over Bengal Warriorz

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 30 (ANI): Puneri Paltan completed the double over the Bengal Warriorz, registering a 49-44 win in a high-scoring encounter at the SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday.

Aditya Shinde (18 points) and Pankaj Mohite (10 points) registered Super 10s to lead their side to victory, while Devank Dalal amassed 25 points on the night, also becoming the first to cross 150 raid points in PKL 12.

It was a quick start to the game as Aslam Inamdar didn't waste any time getting the first points on the board for Puneri Paltan with his first raid. Vishal Bhardwaj followed that up with a tackle on Devank Dalal, setting the tone for the Season 10 champions in the opening exchanges.

Bengal Warriorz quickly found their stride with Ashish Malik opening the scoring for them with a tackle on Aditya Shinde, as per a release from PKL.

Himanshu Narwal added to that tally with a two-point raid, but Pankaj Mohite responded instantly with a two-point raid of his own. Just when it seemed like the Paltan would impose themselves on the game, Himanshu and Ashish Malik ensured that their side stayed in the game despite a two-point deficit with the score at 9-7 after the first ten minutes.

Puneri Paltan really began to find their stride soon after, and it didn't take them too long to register the first ALL OUT of the game courtesy Abinesh Nadarajan's tackle on Devank, opening up a five-point gap as a result.

Aditya Shinde and Pankaj Mohite registered multi-point raids to keep Puneri Paltan in their driver's seat, but the Warriorz continued to respond with their captain leading the way alongside Himanshu Narwal to conclude an enthralling first half that ended 21-18 in favour of the Ajay Thakur-led side.

The second half began in absolute high-octane fashion as Puneri Paltan registered a Super Tackle on Devank. Manprit chipped in for the Warriorz with a two-point raid, while Devank found some momentum too.

There was a battle within the war as Aslam Inamdar brought Devank down with a Super Tacke, but the Bengal Warriorz captain got his revenge, inflicting an ALL OUT to get his side back in the game with the score 30-27.

A Super Raid from Pankaj Mohite helped Puneri Paltan quickly regain their six-point raid, but the Warriroz weren't throwing in the towel yet.

Devank Dalal completed his Super 10, cutting the deficit down to four points heading into the final quarter. With the game heading down to the wire, Aditya Shinde stood tall for Puneri Paltan.

He recorded a crucial Super Raid that helped him complete his Super 10. He put his side in pole position as they registered their second ALL OUT courtesy Abinesh Nadarajan, to take the lead at 46-35 with under five minutes to go.

Pankaj Mohite also completed his Super 10 to put the finishing touches on the game. With a two-point raid, Devank continued to fight as he completed the 20-point mark for the third time this season.

Despite his best efforts, the Bengal Warriorz fell short in a high-scoring thriller as Puneri Paltan secured a 49-44 victory. (ANI)

