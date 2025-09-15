PKL: UP Yoddhas aim to bounce back strong with clash against Bengal Warriorz

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], September 15 (ANI): UP Yoddhas gear up to take on the Bengal Warriorz at the Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium in their Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) fixture on September 16.

The Yoddhas will be on a pursuit to clinch a critical win, replicating the form they had shown in the earlier portion of the season. There have been positives aplenty for UP irrespective of the outcomes in recent games. Already a defensively robust unit, they have unleashed their fine offensive arsenal consistently off late, a PKL release said.

The pack has been spearheaded by the dynamic Gagan Gowda, who has amassed 62 points in five appearances, positioned fifth in the list of top raiders this season.

He has been ably supported by Guman Singh, who has notched 19 points, coming in instrumental in key junctures of multiple encounters. Bhavani Rajput, with 14 points, has also been impressive on that front, providing the Yoddhas a well-rounded, holistic look in their attacking contingent.

"Every team is performing well in the league. We have had moments where we could have gotten a few games in our favour. We need to cut down on mistakes and ensure that both the defensive and offensive units fire cohesively. Moreover, in important situations, we should understand them and try to capitalise on them. Gagan has been at the top of the game, and the other players will join him and produce improved outcomes too," UP Yoddhas assistant coach Upendra Malik said in the build-up to the game.

UP have garnered 21.4 raid points on an average per match, which is the fifth-highest in the league. Gowda's four super raids are the most in the competition, and he has recorded as many Super 10s too. His 12.4 raid points in every encounter have positioned him as one of the most prolific raiders in the tournament. Sumit Sangwan, the skipper, has secured 3.8 tackle points on average in every match, which is also the highest amongst all players in the league.

Bengal Warriorz have been dealt a difficult start to the season, facing losses in their last four games in a row. Their campaign has derailed ever since a victory against the defending champions, Haryana Steelers, in the campaign opener, and the Yoddhas will hope to set themselves up perfectly to pounce upon the same and restore the momentum in their favour. (ANI)

