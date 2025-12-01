"Plan was similar": Smriti Mandhana after winning POTM award in fourth T20I

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], December 29 (ANI): India Women opener Smriti Mandhana said that she felt happy to contribute with the bat for the team and also opened up about her 162-run opening partnership with Shafali Verma during the fourth T20I against Sri Lanka.

Advertisement

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led India successfully defended a mammoth target of 222 to clinch a 30-run victory over Sri Lanka in the fourth T20I of the five-match series at Thiruvananthapuram, extending their unassailable lead to 4-0 with one game still to be played.

Advertisement

Mandhana scored 80 runs off 48 balls with the help of 11 fours and three sixes and was named Player of the Match. After winning the award, Mandhana said that her plan was similar and there were no significant changes.

Advertisement

"After playing a lot of ODI cricket this year, it was tough to get into T20 cricket. It was mentally a little different. Happy that I contributed better today. The plan was similar today as well, no major changes. I had some game plans against them, and I practised a lot," Mandhana said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

Mandhana praised Shafali Verma's batting and added that the right-handed batter does the majority of her hitting in the power play. Verma scored 79 runs off 46 balls, including 12 fours and one six.

Advertisement

"To watch Shafali bat at the other end is always a treat to the eyes. She does the majority of the hitting in the power play. We know each other's strengths and weaknesses. She has matured a lot. [Team atmosphere] In the last year, there has been a different kind of team building; everyone is celebrating everyone's success," she added.

After a comprehensive win, India captain Harmanpreet Kaur credited Shafali and Smriti for providing a brilliant start. She also highlighted Richa Ghosh's innings, who finished well for the side that guided them to post their highest team total in women's T20I cricket.

"We were getting short on time, and I wanted everyone to be on time. I didn't want three fielders outside the infield. I try to improve from my mistakes. Should give credit to Shafali and Smriti, and then Richa finished well. We thought we would give Harleen, but today, how it went, we sent Richa early. Smriti and Shafali didn't let Harleen bat," Harmanpreet Kaur said.

Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu said that their batting performance was improved from the previous games in the ongoing T20I series.

"At least we have improved in our batting. But still we need to improve especially in power-hitting. They batted really well. Our bowlers didn't bowl well, but there are lots of youngsters in our team. They have learnt a lot of things because they are playing the best team in the world. She is bowling very well. I feel she has improved a lot. She bowls accordingly to plan, especially in the middle," Chamari Athapaththu said.

Brief scores: India Women 221/2 in 20 overs (Smriti Mandhana 80, Shafali Verma 79; Malsha Shehani 1/32) vs Sri Lanka Women 191/6 in 20 overs (Chamari Athapaththu 52, Hasini Perera 33; Vaishnavi Sharma 2/24) (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)