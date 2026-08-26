"Plan was to challenge batters with swing": Bhuvneshwar claims POTM as Lucknow Falcons make it 3 wins in a row

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 26 (ANI): Lucknow Falcons skipper and renowned India international Bhuvneshwar Kumar delivered a vintage new-ball masterclass to lead his team to a comprehensive six-wicket victory over the defending champions, Kashi Rudras.

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The Match 20 fixture of the UP T20 League 2026 saw a full 20-over contest at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium despite a delayed start, according to a press release from the UPT20 League.

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The victory marks the Lucknow Falcons' third consecutive win of the season and completes back-to-back victories over the Kashi Rudras in consecutive days.

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Opting to bowl first, the Lucknow Falcons applied immense pressure right from the start. Bhuvneshwar Kumar completely dismantled the Kashi Rudras' top order during the powerplay, striking three times in quick succession to reduce the defending champions to a precarious 28/3.

The Kashi innings struggled to find any momentum following the early collapse. Shubham Chaubey offered the only significant resistance, playing a resilient knock of 46 from 32 deliveries to give his team a fighting chance.

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However, pacer Abhinandan Singh returned to rattle the middle and lower order, complementing his captain perfectly. Abhinandan finished with brilliant figures of 3/16, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar set the tone with an exceptional 3/20. The combined bowling effort successfully bundled out the Kashi Rudras for 126 in 19.1 overs.

Chasing 127 for victory, Lucknow Falcons opener Mohammad Saif provided a quick start, scoring a brisk 17 off 8 balls. The momentum momentarily shifted when Kashi bowler Sangam Singh struck twice in quick succession, dismissing Saif and removing Ajeet Verma for a duck.

Unfazed by the early wickets, Himanshu Singh took complete control of the chase. He anchored the innings with a fluent and aggressive 64 off 41 balls, finding the boundary rope nine times and clearing it twice. By the time he departed in the 14th over with the score at 109/3, he had already put the Falcons firmly in the driver's seat.

A brief rain delay halted play at the end of the 14th over with the Falcons needing just 16 runs from 36 balls. Following the short break, Kritagya Singh contributed a handy 29 before being dismissed. Priyam Garg and wicketkeeper Kaartikaya Singh then comfortably knocked off the remaining runs, completing the chase with 24 balls to spare.

For his spectacular opening spell that broke the back of the Kashi Rudras' batting lineup, Bhuvneshwar Kumar was adjudged the Player of the Match.

"We were down on the points table when we started, but we have played really well in the last three matches," Bhuvneshwar noted. "It has been very good for us and has helped us move up the table."

Discussing his tactical approach with the new ball, Bhuvneshwar emphasised keeping things simple.

"Overall, it was a good wicket, but there was a little bit of swing. The basic plan was to keep the ball in the right areas and try to challenge the batters with that swing," he explained. "Luckily, it worked. Generally, you don't get too much movement, maybe for two or three balls, and I got a wicket off a flick as well. It was a good day for me, but overall, it was a great bowling performance from the entire team. To bowl an opposition out for around 125 runs is a fantastic effort."

When asked about his pinpoint use of variations, the seasoned international credited his ability to read the game in real-time.

"I don't think you can know your variations beforehand. It depends on how the wicket is playing, the conditions, the ground dimensions; everything matters. Generally, the ball can skid on a little better under lights. You have to make those decisions in the moment, and experience helps a lot with that," he said.

Praising the aggressive intent of his opening batters, Bhuvneshwar highlighted how crucial their approach was to securing the win.

"After bowling them out, you naturally want to chase the target quickly," he said.

"The opening partnership, especially Himanshu's contribution, provided exactly what you need while chasing a low total. Sometimes you think about playing safely for the first six overs and attacking later, but that can create problems. We got the perfect start today, and I cannot complain," he concluded. (ANI)

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