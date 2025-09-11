DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / "Play fearless cricket": Oman's skipper Jatinder Singh ahead of India, Pakistan fixtures

"Play fearless cricket": Oman's skipper Jatinder Singh ahead of India, Pakistan fixtures

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 08:35 AM Sep 11, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 11 (ANI): Oman captain Jatinder Singh, ahead of their T20 Asia Cup fixture against India and Pakistan, emphasised adopting a fearless approach to cricket, prioritising self-expression and preparation to take on the formidable opponents.

Advertisement

He views matches against test-playing nations as valuable opportunities to assess his team's readiness and identify areas for improvement.

While speaking to ANI, Oman Captain Jatinder Singh said, "The mindset is simple. Go out. Express yourself freely and play fearless cricket without worrying about the result. When we rub shoulders with the test-playing nations, we get to know how well prepared we are to play such tournaments and what other areas we need to work on. For us, it's a great opportunity to play against these sides just to see if we are on the right path."

Advertisement

Oman is placed in group A alongside India, Pakistan and UAE. While Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Hong Kong are placed in group B.

Oman will play their Asia Cup Opener against Pakistan on Friday and against India on September 19 in the final fixture before the super fours.

Advertisement

After the group stage, the tournament will proceed to the Super 4, where the top two teams from each group will qualify.

Oman's Sufiyan Mehmood stressed the unpredictable nature of T20 cricket, where a single over can dramatically shift the momentum of the game. He advocated for associate teams to shed fear and leverage the tournament as an opportunity to showcase their talent, competing fiercely against top-tier nations.

"T-20 format is a small format, and a single over or inning can change the match. In the past, we have seen that the associate teams have given a tough time to the test-playing nations and even defeated them. We have to make sure we play fearless cricket and we dont have anything to lose. This is the only platform where we can showcase our talent, and that will happen only if we play without pressure. We are confident that we will give a tough competition to both teams," Sufiyan Mehmood told ANI.

India tops Group A following their convincing nine-wicket victory over the UAE on Wednesday, while Afghanistan leads Group B. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts