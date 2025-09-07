Rajgir (Bihar) [India], September 6 (ANI): Following his side's win over China in the final Super 4s match of the Men's Asia Cup, Indian coach Craig Fulton expressed happiness at his team's qualification to the final and said that the team will "play the game, not the occasion".

Advertisement

The Indian Men's Hockey Team enjoyed a comfortable 7-0 win over China in their third Super 4s game at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium in the Men's Asia Cup Rajgir, Bihar 2025 on Saturday. Abhishek (46', 50'), Shilanand Lakra (4'), Dilpreet Singh (7'), Mandeep Singh (18'), Raj Kumar Pal (37') and Sukhjeet Singh (39') were the goal scorers for India. India asserted complete dominance right from the first whistle and have now reached the final of the prestigious tournament where they will face defending champions South Korea on Sunday.

Speaking after the match, Fulton said to the media, "I thought it was a great performance against China. We started well. First quarter, first half. That set the tone for the game. I am really happy. We played really well (in the draw against South Korea). But it is a high-performance sport, we have to do it again. Everything in the past is gone. We have to recreate it tomorrow. We are looking forward to it. We have to play the game, not the occasion."

Advertisement

The coach also said that the star player, Mandeep Singh, rolled his ankle a bit during the match, but a final update is awaited.

Skipper Harmanpreet Singh said that in their second game against China, the team did not try to repeat the mistakes made during the close 4-3 win in the group stage.

Advertisement

"We will make sure we do not repeat the mistakes we did in the finals and continue our plus points. Final is a final and hope we continue with the same mindset and give our 100 per cent from the starting minute. It is rare to see such an environment. The crowd supported us and stood for us despite rain, it gives us motivation," he added.

Also, the vice captain Hardik Singh expressed happiness at the performance and execution. He also said that while the media and experts focus a lot on Harmanpreet, the team plays as a unit and there are great forwards that assist him even when he is not able to score.

"The team played really well. Our execution was good, which had not been happening for our first 3-4 matches. Our forwards had a meeting and they executed well. Only media and experts focus a lot on Harmanpreet, not ours because we play as a team. If he is not able to score, it is our duty to score. Even if he does not score, it is fine because we have good forwards. Our team talked that during the Super 4s, during the important matches, we need to be at our best execution-wise, be it as forwards or whole team. Job is not finished yet for us," said Hardik.

Also, forward Abhishek Nain expressed how well the team executed the strategy well and defence worked well.

"We got a clean sheet. The passes distributed by our defence were good. That is why we did so well today," he added.

Abhishek (46', 50'), Shilanand Lakra (4'), Dilpreet Singh (7'), Mandeep Singh (18'), Raj Kumar Pal (37') and Sukhjeet Singh (39') were the goal scorers for India. India asserted complete dominance right from the first whistle and have now reached the final of the prestigious tournament where they will face defending champions Korea on Sunday, according to a press release from Hockey India.

India started strong with two crucial goals in the first quarter. In the fourth minute, Harmanpreet Singh delivered an aerial ball to Jarmanpreet Singh on the right flank, who collected it perfectly and crossed to Shilanand Lakra (4'), who was waiting on the far post to score the opening goal. Three minutes later, India received the first penalty corner as Captain Harmanpreet Singh's dragflick was stopped in front of the goal, but Dilpreet Singh (7') was quick to pounce on the rebound to extend the lead.

The trend followed in the second quarter as India added another goal with their relentless attacking, limiting China to their own half. India had a great opportunity in the 17th minute as Abhishek provided a great cross into the circle for Mandeep Singh, but he couldn't make contact. In the very next minute, India received another penalty corner, which was converted by the home side. Harmanpreet Singh's dragflick was stopped by the first rusher, however, the ball went to Vivek Sagar Prasad who took a shot on the rebound that was saved by the keeper but Mandeep Singh (18') was quick to react as he finished the loose ball into the net.

With a sizable lead in hand, India continued to pressure China and scored two more goals in the third quarter. In the 37th minute, Shilanand Lakra did well to provide a cross into the circle for Dilpreet Singh who deflected the ball over everyone for Raj Kumar Pal (37') to tap the ball into the net with ease. Moments later, Dilpreet Singh continued his great performance with a pass into the middle of the circle from the baseline to an unmarked Sukhjeet Singh (39') who found the back of the net with a powerful finish to claim India's fifth goal.

Despite the comfortable position, India refused to back down and looked for more goals to add to their tally. In the very first minute of the final quarter, Sukhjeet Singh made an incredible solo run down the middle to beat multiple defenders before passing the ball to Abhishek (46'), catching the goalkeeper off his line, as the forward finished the ball into the empty net. With 10 minutes left on the clock, Abhishek (50') registered another goal to his name, this time with a back-handed shot past the goalkeeper. From attack to defence, India completely controlled the narrative and will now gear up for the final against Korea with an eye on the coveted trophy.

India will play South Korea next in the final on Sunday, September 7, at 7:30 PM IST. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)