"Played to our potential, very happy with the result": Coach VVS Laxman after India’s Asian Games gold

Aichi-Nagoya [Japan], October 3 (ANI): Following India's Asian Games men's cricket gold medal win, stand-in coach VVS Laxman expressed that it was special to secure the back-to-back gold medal after the 2022 Hangzhou triumph and credited his players for their preparation and staying switched on despite the weather and limited facilities.

Team India made history, delivering a double gold in cricket. After the women's team, the men's team beat Pakistan in the gold medal clash by 19 runs at the ongoing Asian Games on Saturday, on the back of heroic efforts from Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Verma and Axar Patel.

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Speaking about the win to the media, Laxman said, "It was quite challenging since the time we came to Japan, you know, rain followed us in Tokyo (during the final against Afghanistan) and then to the venue here, but overall, I think the team really played well, and very happy with the result."

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Laxman reflected that there were barely any practice sessions and preparations, because of limited facilities and rain. He hailed his team for getting the best out of the indoor sessions in Tokyo.

"We hardly had any practice sessions, hardly had any preparation, and we also know that the practice facilities here—however limited they were—were there, but because of the weather, we were not able to access the ground," he said.

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"But mentally, I felt that everyone of them was really switched on, and even though we were indoors, whether in the hotel or we went to a couple of indoor sessions in Tokyo, everyone got the best out of the sessions which they participated in. And I think that is what you expect at the highest level: individually, can they prepare to the best of their abilities, irrespective of how challenging the conditions may be, so that when they represent the country, they are not compromising on the intensity," he added.

Speaking on the match, Laxman said that while everyone expected the wicket to be tough, it was great to see Team India put up a score of 200-plus and the team put a lot of intent while batting.

"I mean, you expect that in T20, so I think overall, I was quite happy that we put on 211, you know, because everyone expected that it was going to be a tough wicket, but it was great to see our batters adjusting to the conditions, assessing the conditions, and right from the first over, you know, I thought they showed a lot of intent," he said.

On the fighting knocks from Hasan Nawaz, who scored a 51-ball 96, he said that it is expected in T20S that the game would get tight in case one or two opposition batters click. He was happy with Team India holding their nerves, bowling some crucial deliveries and getting back the momentum on their side.

"So also the bowlers, you know, and you expect in a T20 match that if, you know, a couple of batters do well from the opposition, it is going to be a tight game, but to hold the nerve, bowl those crucial deliveries, to, you know, get back the momentum to the team was great to see. And overall, I think everyone has to be complimented, you know, right from Shreyas (Iyer) as a captain to all the players, you know, we played to our potential, and very happy with the result," he added.

VVS said that the players would be motivated after the medal win with the Los Angeles Olympics coming ahead. He reflected on the prestige of the Olympics and how Team India has an "abundance of talent" which could make India proud during the Olympics.

"I think they will be (motivated after the medal), you know, because as I mentioned before, playing in the Olympics or participating in the Olympics itself is a matter of great honour for any athlete, you know, representing your country. So, I am sure that, you know, the team which goes there will do everything possible to play to their potential and get the desired result, and we've got an abundance of talent, and there is no doubt that whichever team and whichever group of players go there, they'll make everyone of us proud," he signed off.

India opted to bat first after winning the toss. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's blitz of 15 in nine balls, with two sixes, was a short-lived one, but Abhishek Sharma delivered an explosive fifty, scoring 61 in 28 balls, with three fours and seven sixes.

Ishan Kishan (20) and skipper Shreyas Iyer (21) kept the ship steady, laying down the platform for Tilak Verma (51* in 22 balls, with three fours and four sixes) and Shivam Dube (27* in 15 balls, with a four and two sixes) to take India to 211/6, with the pair putting up a 62-run stand for the sixth wicket.

During the chase, Pakistan was down at 39/3, but Hasan Nawaz (96 in 51 balls, with five fours and seven sixes) fought, with Pakistan restricted to 192/6.

Axar Patel and Washington Sundar (2/29) delivered sensational spells, while Shivam Dube (2/33) also took two wickets. (ANI)

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