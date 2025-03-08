"Player of the Match, would go for an all-rounder...": Ravi Shastri ahead of India-New Zealand Champions Trophy title clash

Dubai [UAE], March 8 (ANI): Ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy final between India and New Zealand in Dubai, former head coach Ravi Shastri made some predictions, saying that the Player of Match will likely go to an all-rounder and players like Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson and Rachin Ravindra could play a crucial role in the match.

India will play New Zealand in the final of the ICC Champions Trophy on March 9 at the Dubai International Stadium. India is undefeated in the tournament so far, and the Kiwis have looked rock solid with bat and ball under Mitchell Santner's captaincy.

The clash promises to be an epic sequel to the 2000 ICC Champions Trophy final, which New Zealand won. Men in Blue would like to avenge losses to the Blackcaps in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup semifinal and 2021 ICC World Test Championship final.

Shastri joined host Sanjana Ganesan and made his predictions.

"Player of the Match, I would go for an all-rounder. I'll say Axar Patel or Ravindra Jadeja from India. From New Zealand, I think that Glenn Phillips has something up. He might just show flashes of brilliance in the field. He might come and smash a cameo of 40, 50 and probably surprise you by taking a wicket or two," Shastri said in The ICC Review.

The call comes on the back of Phillips' performance in the semi-final against South Africa, where he smashed a quickfire 49 off just 27 balls to help New Zealand post the highest-ever total in Champions Trophy history.

He further showcased his versatility with the ball, picking up two wickets as New Zealand cruised to a comfortable victory to secure their spot in the final.

It was the latest in a line of match-turning performances in the tournament from Philips, including in the field, where he has grabbed two momentum-shifting, gravity-defying catches so far.

Axar and Jadeja have been crucial cogs for India. They form a crucial part of a spin quartet alongside Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakaravarthy and also provide the much-needed batting depth to the side.

Shastri said if Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson and Rachin Ravindra get their eye on the ball, it can be trouble for the opposition.

Williamson and Kohli have been in red-hot form, with a fifty and a hundred each in the four matches they have played. Ravindra, too, has been in sublime touch, with two tons to his name so far, including a Player of the Match-winning century against South Africa in the semi-final.

"Now (on) current form, Kohli. When these guys get hot, and you let them get their first 10 runs, then they're trouble. Whether it's Williamson or Kohli, so, from New Zealand, I would say Williamson. To an extent, Rachin Ravindra is a fabulous young player. But these guys when they smell the coffee and you let them, in a final, get to that 10-15, then they're doubly dangerous," Shastri said.

With the final set to be played in Dubai, a venue that has favoured spinners so far in the tournament, Shastri was asked whether either side would make any changes to the playing XI, especially New Zealand, which lost its group stage encounter against India at the same venue.

"I won't be surprised if there might be a change for either side depending on the pitch. The pitch we saw against Australia was the best pitch we've seen in the tournament," Shastri said.

"If it's a 280-300 surface like the last one was, you might just want to think about it. You won't tinker with the side unless necessary," he added.

The two sides clashed in their last group-stage encounter - a week before Sunday's final - where New Zealand proved to be India's toughest challenge so far.

Pushing the game deep, the Black Caps tested India in both departments, ultimately requiring a brilliant bowling effort from India to secure the crucial two points.

"If there's one team that can beat India, it's New Zealand. So India start as favourites but only just," Shastri concluded. (ANI)

