Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 19 (ANI): The second India International Soft Tennis Championship and the first South Asian Soft Tennis Championship is underway at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida. The tournament, being held from March 17 to 22, has brought together around 150 athletes from 12 countries, including Iran, Cambodia, Japan, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Nepal, the Czech Republic, Hungary, and the host nation India.

For many players, this tournament is a significant milestone in their careers, offering them a chance to compete at an international level and test themselves against some of the best in the sport.

India's Yashwant Yadav, playing in his first international men's tournament, shared his excitement despite a tough second-round loss.

"The experience has been great. I got to play against players from Nepal and the Czech Republic. I lost to Nepal in a tie-break (4-3) in the second round, but the level of competition here is incredible. Many good players have come, this is my first international men's tournament and for my experience, this tournament has been invaluable," he told ANI.

For Kashish Saini of India, competing against some of the best players was a thrilling opportunity.

"It has been an amazing experience playing against big names, including world champions. This tournament provides a platform to prove yourself, explore new things, and make a name for yourself. It truly allows you to showcase who you are," she said.

India's Muskan Yadav highlighted the tournament's importance for Indian soft tennis.

"This tournament is very important for us because India is hosting it after 10 years," she said.

Nepal's Ashish Bohra said the experience has been great."

His compatriot Shreya Ray, who is participating in her second international tournament, expressed her excitement about being in Uttar Pradesh for the first time.

"This is my first visit to UP, so the excitement is even greater. So far, the experience has been fantastic," she said. (ANI)

