"Playing for Argentina the most beautiful thing": Messi bids emotional farewell to national team  

Buenos Aires [Argentina], October 7 (ANI): Lionel Messi expressed deep gratitude and emotion after his farewell match for Argentina, saying that representing the national team was the most beautiful experience of his career.

He reflected on two decades of dedication, acknowledging that stepping away from the team would be painful and admitting he wished he could continue playing for Argentina for the rest of his life.

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Messi signed off from international football in fairytale fashion, delivering two assists and scoring a goal as Argentina secured a commanding 3-0 victory over Benin in Buenos Aires on Tuesday night.

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"I have nothing left to do but thank this shirt. For 20 years, even through the worst moments, I never stopped fighting, pushing forward, giving everything I had and wanting to be here. Not coming here anymore and no longer being with the Argentina National Team is going to hurt a lot. If it were up to me, I would love to be here for my entire life, because playing for Argentina is the most beautiful thing there is. I think I’m talking more than ever today because I simply don’t want this moment to end,” Messi said after his farewell match, as per 433.

In what was billed as his final appearance for the national team, the Argentine maestro delivered a performance befitting his extraordinary international career, orchestrating Argentina's second-half dominance and giving the home crowd a memorable farewell.

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After a goalless first half, Argentina broke the deadlock shortly after the restart, with Messi setting up Nicolas Otamendi in the 48th minute to put the hosts ahead.

Messi was again at the heart of Argentina's attack for the second goal, teeing up Nico Paz, who produced a superb curling finish to double the advantage.

The 39-year-old then completed the scoring from the penalty spot, calmly converting to make it 3-0 and putting the finishing touch on a memorable final appearance.

As the final whistle sounded, Messi embraced his Argentina teammates on the pitch while supporters filled the stadium with chants and applause.

The emotional scenes provided a fitting conclusion to an era in which the forward helped transform Argentina's fortunes on the international stage. (ANI)

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