 Playing Hardball : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

Playing Hardball

Hardik’s all-round effort helps India trump Bangladesh and close in on semis

Playing Hardball

Hardik Pandya scored an unbeaten 50 off 27 balls and took 1/32. ANI



North Sound, June 22

India inched closer to a semifinal berth in the T20 World Cup following their comprehensive 50-run victory against Bangladesh in a Super Eight Group 1 contest.

Kuldeep Yadav finished with figures of 3/19. ANI

The other day, I was speaking to Rahul (Dravid) sir, and he said luck comes to people who work hard. That has stuck with me, and I just want to keep my head down and keep working hard. Hardik Pandya, player of the match

1

Hardik has become the first Indian with 300-plus runs and 20-plus wickets in the T20 World Cup. He has scored 302 runs and taken 21 wickets in 21 matches

1

In their T20I history, only once have India scored more runs than today’s 196 without any of their top five scoring fifties, 208 against New Zealand in 2019

Wind beneath their wings

BRIDGETOWN: Shai Hope hit a six-studded 82 not out from 39 deliveries as West Indies revived their Super Eight campaign with a thumping nine-wicket win over co-hosts United States at the T20 World Cup. Needing a win and a big bump in their net run-rate after a loss to England, West Indies achieved both at Kensington Oval to move into second place in Group 2 behind unbeaten South Africa, their next opponents. “Credit has to be given to the boys, we set out to achieve a goal and we did,” said West Indies skipper Rovman Powell, who was already looking forward to the possibility of returning to Bridgetown for the final.

Brief scores: USA: 128 in 19.5 overs (Gous 29; Chase 3/19, Russell 3/31); West Indies: 130/1 in 10.5 overs (Hope 82*, Pooran 27*; Harmeet 1/18). reuters

Hardik Pandya smashed a 27-ball fifty as India posted 196/5, their highest score in what has been a low-scoring tournament so far, at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

Bangladesh were never really in the chase and managed 146/8 in reply, succumbing to their second Group 1 defeat to be on the brink of elimination.

Electing to field, Bangladesh began with spin from both ends but quickly abandoned the novelty after the first two overs yielded 23 runs and no wicket.

Shakib Al Hasan bore the brunt of the assault but redeemed himself by ending the 39-run opening stand between India skipper Rohit Sharma (23) and stalwart Virat Kohli (37).

Rohit offered a skier to perish but Kohli smacked three sixes before Tanzim Hasan triggered a mini-collapse in the eventful ninth over.

The pacer splattered Kohli’s stumps, had his next ball hit for a six by Suryakumar Yadav, and was celebrating the wicket of India’s No. 3 batter off the following delivery.

Rishabh Pant (36) and Shivam Dube (34) overcame sluggish starts before stepping on the gas but it was Pandya who provided the late flourish with an unbeaten 50 off 27 balls that took India close to the 200-mark.

All-rounder Pandya then returned to break the opening stand when Bangladesh began their chase. Pandya had Litton Das caught in the deep before spinner Kuldeep Yadav claimed three quick wickets to effectively derail Bangladesh’s chase.

Both Tanzid Hasan (29) and Towhid Hridoy (4) fell lbw to the left-arm wrist spinner, who also removed Shakib and finished with figures of 3/19.

Skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto (40) tried to revive their chase but once Jasprit Bumrah removed him, India, who are unbeaten in the tournament, had the match in the bag. — Reuters

Brief scores: India: 196/5 in 20 overs (Pandya 50*, Virat Kohli 37, Pant 36, Dube 34; Sakib 2/32); Bangladesh: 146/8 in 20 overs (Shanto 40; Kuldeep 3/19, Bumrah 2/13)

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bangladesh #Cricket


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Canada stumbles over question on Khalistani activist Nijjar on no-fly list, why man with frozen accounts before death being honoured

2
Punjab

SGPC lodges police complaint against fashion designer for performing yoga at Golden Temple

3
Haryana

Amit Shah launches special programme to fast-track immigration services

4
Uttar Pradesh

Woman beaten mercilessly with a wooden stick by 4 men; onlookers shoot video

5
Punjab

Will lead party to victory in Jalandhar West byelection: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

6
Trending

Old video of ‘dynamic’ Meloni from her 20s as she begins her political career goes viral days after G7 summit

7
Punjab The Tribune interview

Bureaucracy did AAP in: Malvinder Singh Kang on poll loss

8
Business 53rd GST Council MEET

GST rate on all carton boxes reduced to 12% from 18%; move likely to help apple growers of Himachal Pradesh, J-K

9
Punjab PUNJABI TADKA

Bhagwant Mann & Raghav Chadha: What’s up with AAP

10
India

Violence breaks out in Jodhpur over construction of shops in Idgah; 40 detained

Don't Miss

View All
Rejected by Indian Army, love for olive green led Amritsar’s Tejpal to fight & die for Russia
Punjab

Rejected by Indian Army, love for olive green led Amritsar’s Tejpal to fight & die for Russia

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed
Uttar Pradesh

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed

Monsoon expected around June 27: Met
Chandigarh

Monsoon expected in Chandigarh around June 27: Met

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory
Punjab

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory

Polluted air killed 1.69L Indian kids in 2021
India

Polluted air killed 1.69 lakh Indian kids in 2021

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi
Trending

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi

Bengaluru couple shocked as they find snake in Amazon package
India

Bengaluru couple shocked as they find snake in Amazon package

Heart of HARYANA: No sarkari naukri, no brides: Tribe of jobless bachelors swells
Haryana Heart of Haryana

No sarkari naukri, no brides: Tribe of jobless bachelors swells in Haryana

Top News

NTA chief shunted out, CBI to probe NEET ‘irregularities’

NTA chief shunted out, CBI to probe NEET ‘irregularities’

PG exam scheduled for today deferred as ‘precautionary step’

Row over NEET-UG rages on: Govt sets up 7-member panel to reform exams, review NTA

Row over NEET-UG rages on: Govt sets up 7-member panel to reform exams, review NTA

Ex-ISRO chief to head committee | To file report within 2 mo...

Afghanistan stun Australia in T20 World Cup; defeat them by 21 runs

Afghanistan shock Australia by 21 runs in Super 8s match of T20 World Cup

Using the slower balls smartly on a difficult batting wicket...

JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna arrested for alleged sexual abuse of party worker

JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna arrested for alleged sexual abuse of party worker

He was booked on Saturday for allegedly sexually abusing a p...

ISRO completes its Reusable Launch Vehicle technology demonstrations through LEX trio

ISRO completes its Reusable Launch Vehicle technology demonstrations through LEX trio

The third and final test in the series of Landing Experiment...


Cities

View All

Amritsar: 2.5 crore saplings to be planted across Punjab this monsoon

Amritsar: 2.5 crore saplings to be planted across Punjab this monsoon

Burning weeds causing damage to trees: Locals

SGPC files police plaint against girl for performing ‘asana’ in Golden Temple

Deen Dayal Upadhyay market in Amritsar cries for urgent repairs, proper maintenance

‘Will take up missing Amritsar Merchant Navy officer’s case with Centre’: Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal

Youth hurt in firing outside university

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Chandigarh: Electricity Dept suffered Rs 185 crore loss last fiscal

Chandigarh: Electricity Dept suffered Rs 185 crore loss last fiscal

Demolition notice to furniture market in Sector 53, Chandigarh

BJP seeks audit of power infrastructure

BJP objection a drama to befool people: Congress

Panhkula Nirjhar Vatika runs dry

Atishi invokes Mahatma Gandhi on second day of hunger strike

Atishi invokes Mahatma Gandhi on second day of hunger strike

BJP: Minister’s protest a ‘five-star satyagraha’

Seeking job reinstatement, civil defence volunteers reach stir site

Water crisis: L-G flays AAP for ‘poor management’

Shivaji an inspiration for all: Union Minister Shekhawat

Year on, flood memories still haunt Lohian farmers

Jalandhar: Year on, flood memories still haunt Lohian farmers

PSPCL detects 14 electricity theft cases

Jalandhar West bypoll: Setback for AAP as Bhagat community leader to join Congress

626th Parkash Purb: Ahead of byelection, CM Mann ‘woos’ Bhagat community with Kabir Dham

Cordon and search operation: 9 nabbed with drugs, illicit liquor

Ludhiana: 2 murder bid suspects nabbed after gunfight

Ludhiana: 2 murder bid suspects nabbed after gunfight

1 killed, another injured as truck runs over 2 men sleeping on Hambran road footpath

3 held with 345 gm heroin, drug money

Rajya Sabha MP seeks urgent push for food processing industries in Punjab

Speed up recoveries, achieve targets on time: DC instructs revenue officials

Despite ban, youngsters continue to bathe in canal in Patiala

Despite ban, youngsters continue to bathe in canal in Patiala