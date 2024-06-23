Playing Hardball

North Sound, June 22

India inched closer to a semifinal berth in the T20 World Cup following their comprehensive 50-run victory against Bangladesh in a Super Eight Group 1 contest.

Kuldeep Yadav finished with figures of 3/19. ANI

The other day, I was speaking to Rahul (Dravid) sir, and he said luck comes to people who work hard. That has stuck with me, and I just want to keep my head down and keep working hard. Hardik Pandya, player of the match 1 Hardik has become the first Indian with 300-plus runs and 20-plus wickets in the T20 World Cup. He has scored 302 runs and taken 21 wickets in 21 matches 1 In their T20I history, only once have India scored more runs than today’s 196 without any of their top five scoring fifties, 208 against New Zealand in 2019 Wind beneath their wings BRIDGETOWN: Shai Hope hit a six-studded 82 not out from 39 deliveries as West Indies revived their Super Eight campaign with a thumping nine-wicket win over co-hosts United States at the T20 World Cup. Needing a win and a big bump in their net run-rate after a loss to England, West Indies achieved both at Kensington Oval to move into second place in Group 2 behind unbeaten South Africa, their next opponents. “Credit has to be given to the boys, we set out to achieve a goal and we did,” said West Indies skipper Rovman Powell, who was already looking forward to the possibility of returning to Bridgetown for the final. Brief scores: USA: 128 in 19.5 overs (Gous 29; Chase 3/19, Russell 3/31); West Indies: 130/1 in 10.5 overs (Hope 82*, Pooran 27*; Harmeet 1/18). reuters

Hardik Pandya smashed a 27-ball fifty as India posted 196/5, their highest score in what has been a low-scoring tournament so far, at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

Bangladesh were never really in the chase and managed 146/8 in reply, succumbing to their second Group 1 defeat to be on the brink of elimination.

Electing to field, Bangladesh began with spin from both ends but quickly abandoned the novelty after the first two overs yielded 23 runs and no wicket.

Shakib Al Hasan bore the brunt of the assault but redeemed himself by ending the 39-run opening stand between India skipper Rohit Sharma (23) and stalwart Virat Kohli (37).

Rohit offered a skier to perish but Kohli smacked three sixes before Tanzim Hasan triggered a mini-collapse in the eventful ninth over.

The pacer splattered Kohli’s stumps, had his next ball hit for a six by Suryakumar Yadav, and was celebrating the wicket of India’s No. 3 batter off the following delivery.

Rishabh Pant (36) and Shivam Dube (34) overcame sluggish starts before stepping on the gas but it was Pandya who provided the late flourish with an unbeaten 50 off 27 balls that took India close to the 200-mark.

All-rounder Pandya then returned to break the opening stand when Bangladesh began their chase. Pandya had Litton Das caught in the deep before spinner Kuldeep Yadav claimed three quick wickets to effectively derail Bangladesh’s chase.

Both Tanzid Hasan (29) and Towhid Hridoy (4) fell lbw to the left-arm wrist spinner, who also removed Shakib and finished with figures of 3/19.

Skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto (40) tried to revive their chase but once Jasprit Bumrah removed him, India, who are unbeaten in the tournament, had the match in the bag. — Reuters

Brief scores: India: 196/5 in 20 overs (Pandya 50*, Virat Kohli 37, Pant 36, Dube 34; Sakib 2/32); Bangladesh: 146/8 in 20 overs (Shanto 40; Kuldeep 3/19, Bumrah 2/13)

