 Indian batters face SA pace attack as both teams fight it out for top spot in group : The Tribune India

Indian batters face SA pace attack as both teams fight it out for top spot in group

Indian batters face SA pace attack as both teams fight it out for top spot in group

Virat Kohli, who has scored two consecutive fifties, will be looking to continue his good show with the bat



PTI

Perth, October 29

South African pacemen Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje are expected to breathe fire at India’s top-order on a track expected to offer steep bounce when the two teams battle tomorrow for the top spot in Group 2 of the T20 World Cup.

Anrich Nortje led the attack against Bangladesh with figures of 4/10. AP/PTI, ANI

In all likelihood, tomorrow’s result would decide the Group 2 topper and India’s semifinals venue. For many decades, the old WACA stadium here was the traditional venue for big-ticket cricket, but the newly-built concrete monster called Optus Stadium now hosts international matches. While it looks like any other modern stadium — devoid of WACA’s old-world charm — what is common to both grounds is the spicy nature of their wickets and the steep bounce on offer. This could make life difficult for batters. In this backdrop, Rabada and Nortje, two of the world’s most fearsome pacemen, are expected to pose some tough questions to Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav.

Pace test

While Rabada will bowl full and get the bowl to seam and swing at 145 km/h, expect Nortje to mix it up with back of a length and hard lengths deliveries sent down at 150-plus km/h.

Sharma and Kohli are very good horizontal-bat players and the powerplay overs will test the hand-eye coordination of top-order batters. The extra pace off the track will give batters that split second less to react, and the approach of the Indian batters will be a point of interest tomorrow. Will they attack from the word go or, as has been the trend in this tournament, play the first 10 overs cautiously and take the attack to the opposition in the back-10?

While the left-handed Rishabh Pant, with his audacious strokeplay, would have been a good foil for Sharma at the top of the order, it is understood that head coach Rahul Dravid does not want to look beyond an out-of-form Rahul for the second opener’s slot. The other alternative is to drop Dinesh Karthik — whose keeping in the first two matches was below-par — and bring in Pant.

The performance against a weak team such as the Netherlands would not be a good indication of India’s preparedness for the Proteas test. The last series between the two teams was played on low-bounce Indian tracks, on which hitting through the line after planting one foot down the wicket was not difficult.

Combinations

As far as South Africa’s bowling combination is concerned, it would not be a surprise if they drop left-arm wrist-spinner Tabraiz Shamsi and include an extra seamer in either Marco Jansen or Lungi Ngidi. The Indians have played Shamsi comfortably in the past and two spinners would be a luxury for the South Africans.

For India, tinkering with the winning combination would not be advisable, but with three in-form left-handers — Quinton de Kock, Rilee Rossouw and David Miller — in South Africa’s top-six, left-arm spinner Axar Patel’s place could be in danger. His economy rate against left-handers in close to nine runs per over and India might end up fielding only one spinner, Ravichandran Ashwin. In that case, Hardik Pandya might have to bowl his full quota — unless India bring in Yuzvendra Chahal in the place of Patel.

With Tristan Stubbs and Rossouw in form, South Africa will have the upper hand against the Indian bowling attack, in which only Mohammed Shami has the ability to bowl over 140 km/h. Rossouw will go into the match with back-to-back T20I hundreds and will be the biggest threat to India’s bowlers.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Diaspora

Panjab University graduate makes it to top 5 of Miss Great Britain beauty pageant

2
Trending

Jaya Bachchan on why she got married to Amitabh in a hurry and why she 'will not have a problem' if granddaughter has a child without marriage

3
Amritsar

Legal trouble continues for comedian Bharti Singh, husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa; NCB files 200-page chargesheet against them in 2020 drugs case

4
Punjab

Delhi's air 'unbreathable', AQI reaches 'severe' mark as stubble-burning increases in Punjab

5
Delhi

Both BJP, AAP responsible for sending Yamuna to ICU, says 'waterman' Rajendra Singh

6
Himachal

'Loot ki chhoot': Himachal Congress releases chargesheet against Jai Ram Thakur government

7
World

120 dead after Halloween crowd surge in South Korea's Seoul

8
Brand Connect

Yoga Burn Tea Ignite Reviews (New Report) Fat Burning Weight Loss Tea Supplement?

9
Trending

'Train isn't weak, cattle getting stronger': Twitterati initiates meme fest as Vande Bharat Express rams into cattle third time in a month

10
Himachal

Kangana Ranaut hints at entry into politics, says 'open to public service if given a chance'

Don't Miss

View All
Watch: As Rahul Gandhi suddenly starts to sprint with kids, others are forced to run during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana
Nation

Watch: As Rahul Gandhi suddenly starts to sprint with kids, others are forced to run during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana

Panjab University graduate makes it to top 5 of Miss Great Britain beauty pageant
Diaspora

Panjab University graduate makes it to top 5 of Miss Great Britain beauty pageant

‘I have no problem if you have a child without marriage’: Jaya to granddaughter Navya, shares how she got married to Amitabh Bachchan
Trending

Jaya Bachchan on why she got married to Amitabh in a hurry and why she 'will not have a problem' if granddaughter has a child without marriage

Legal trouble continues for comedian Bharti Singh, husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa; NCB files 200-page chargesheet against them in 2020 drugs case
Amritsar

Legal trouble continues for comedian Bharti Singh, husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa; NCB files 200-page chargesheet against them in 2020 drugs case

Woman unconscious for 7 months gives birth to baby girl at AIIMS
Nation

Woman unconscious for 7 months gives birth to baby girl at Delhi's AIIMS

‘Vijay mama, hi it's Rishi’, watch UK Prime Minister’s viral video call inviting Kashmiri chef Sanjay Raina's uncle to 10 Downing Street
Diaspora

'Vijay mama, hi it's Rishi', watch UK Prime Minister's viral video call inviting Kashmiri chef Sanjay Raina's uncle to 10 Downing Street

Elon Musk closes USD 44 billion deal to acquire Twitter, fires CEO Parag Agrawal, top legal executive Vijaya Gadde
World

Elon Musk closes USD 44 billion deal to acquire Twitter; fires CEO Parag Agrawal, top legal executive Vijaya Gadde

‘Won’t return, what will we do without a degree?’
Punjab

Indian students in Ukraine: Won't return, what will we do without a degree?

Top News

At least 151 dead, 82 injured in stampede during Halloween festivities in Seoul

At least 151 dead, 82 injured in stampede during Halloween festivities in Seoul

Those killed or hurt were mostly teens and people in their 2...

Delhi Declaration calls for zero tolerance to terror

Delhi Declaration calls for zero tolerance to terror

Says increasing misuse of Internet a cause for concern

Haryana panchayat elections: Polling underway for zila parishad, panchayat samitis in nine districts in first phase

Haryana panchayat elections: Polling underway for zila parishad, panchayat samitis in nine districts in first phase

Polling being held to elect 1,278 panchayat samiti and 175 z...

J-K: 4 dead, six injured in landslide at Ratle Power Project in Kishtwar

J-K: 4 dead, six injured in landslide at Ratle Power Project in Kishtwar

A rescue team of about 6 persons, deputed to the site after ...

South Korean’s Yoon declares national mourning period over deadly Seoul stampede

South Korean’s Yoon declares national mourning period over deadly Seoul stampede

At least 151 people were killed and 82 others seriously inju...


Cities

View All

City tourism to get ~100-cr push from Centre

Amritsar tourism to get Rs 100-cr push from Centre

Drug sale posters found at Chowk Moni area

Road accident snuffs out lives of 2 youngsters in Tarn Taran

Jandiala Guru resident arrested by Delhi cops

Youth booked for rape

Govt committed to procuring every grain of paddy: Food Min

Punjab Govt committed to procuring every grain of paddy: Food Minister

Even Diwali night spent guarding produce in mandis, rue Bathinda farmers

Traditional diyas fighting for survival

People living outside ‘lal dora’ likely to get water connection

People living outside 'lal dora' likely to get water connection

'0001' of CH01CM fetches Rs 18.19 lakh

Companies remove overhead cables

3 mowed down at Jhanjheri village

Member of Bishnoi gang in police net

AIIMS 1st central institute to adopt 3rd-party audit

AIIMS 1st central institute to adopt 3rd-party audit

GRAP-3 kicks in, construction activities banned in Delhi-NCR as air quality nears 'severe' category

Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann greeted with black flags, chants of ‘Modi’ in Gujarat’s Navsari; Delhi CM calls protesters his ‘brothers’

Campaign to curb vehicular pollution: Will answer all queries, resubmit file to LG, says Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai

Now, know emergency bed status at AIIMS; real time dashboard launched

Phagwara MC to float tenders for waste management

Phagwara MC to float tenders for waste management

3 of snatchers’ gang nabbed

Six-month-old was raped before being murdered: Autopsy

Awareness drive on free legal aid starts tomorrow

Jalandhar: Urban Estate residents to boycott MC poll

Heroin worth Rs 1 crore seized, 2 held in Ludhiana

Heroin worth Rs 1 crore seized, 2 held in Ludhiana

Punjabi language ‘ignored’ on murals, NGO files complaint

SBS Nagar market road, parking area lie in neglect; authorities in slumber

More farmers adopt in-situ, ex-situ stubble management

Servant flees with cash, jewellery from city bizman’s house

Labs ignore cap, overcharge patients for dengue test

Labs ignore cap, overcharge patients for dengue test

Stray menace on outskirts of city poses risk to road users

Amid dengue spread, 6 cases of chikungunya surface in dist

10-day national theatre festival from Nov 1

Heart surgeries on hold at Patiala's Govt Rajindra Hospital