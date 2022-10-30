Indian batters face SA pace attack as both teams fight it out for top spot in group

PTI

Perth, October 29

South African pacemen Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje are expected to breathe fire at India’s top-order on a track expected to offer steep bounce when the two teams battle tomorrow for the top spot in Group 2 of the T20 World Cup.

Anrich Nortje led the attack against Bangladesh with figures of 4/10. AP/PTI, ANI

In all likelihood, tomorrow’s result would decide the Group 2 topper and India’s semifinals venue. For many decades, the old WACA stadium here was the traditional venue for big-ticket cricket, but the newly-built concrete monster called Optus Stadium now hosts international matches. While it looks like any other modern stadium — devoid of WACA’s old-world charm — what is common to both grounds is the spicy nature of their wickets and the steep bounce on offer. This could make life difficult for batters. In this backdrop, Rabada and Nortje, two of the world’s most fearsome pacemen, are expected to pose some tough questions to Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav.

Pace test

While Rabada will bowl full and get the bowl to seam and swing at 145 km/h, expect Nortje to mix it up with back of a length and hard lengths deliveries sent down at 150-plus km/h.

Sharma and Kohli are very good horizontal-bat players and the powerplay overs will test the hand-eye coordination of top-order batters. The extra pace off the track will give batters that split second less to react, and the approach of the Indian batters will be a point of interest tomorrow. Will they attack from the word go or, as has been the trend in this tournament, play the first 10 overs cautiously and take the attack to the opposition in the back-10?

While the left-handed Rishabh Pant, with his audacious strokeplay, would have been a good foil for Sharma at the top of the order, it is understood that head coach Rahul Dravid does not want to look beyond an out-of-form Rahul for the second opener’s slot. The other alternative is to drop Dinesh Karthik — whose keeping in the first two matches was below-par — and bring in Pant.

The performance against a weak team such as the Netherlands would not be a good indication of India’s preparedness for the Proteas test. The last series between the two teams was played on low-bounce Indian tracks, on which hitting through the line after planting one foot down the wicket was not difficult.

Combinations

As far as South Africa’s bowling combination is concerned, it would not be a surprise if they drop left-arm wrist-spinner Tabraiz Shamsi and include an extra seamer in either Marco Jansen or Lungi Ngidi. The Indians have played Shamsi comfortably in the past and two spinners would be a luxury for the South Africans.

For India, tinkering with the winning combination would not be advisable, but with three in-form left-handers — Quinton de Kock, Rilee Rossouw and David Miller — in South Africa’s top-six, left-arm spinner Axar Patel’s place could be in danger. His economy rate against left-handers in close to nine runs per over and India might end up fielding only one spinner, Ravichandran Ashwin. In that case, Hardik Pandya might have to bowl his full quota — unless India bring in Yuzvendra Chahal in the place of Patel.

With Tristan Stubbs and Rossouw in form, South Africa will have the upper hand against the Indian bowling attack, in which only Mohammed Shami has the ability to bowl over 140 km/h. Rossouw will go into the match with back-to-back T20I hundreds and will be the biggest threat to India’s bowlers.