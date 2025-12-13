DT
Home / Sports / "Pleased to see...": Leander Paes on local communities supporting Tennis Premier League

"Pleased to see...": Leander Paes on local communities supporting Tennis Premier League

ANI
ANI
Updated At : 01:10 AM Dec 13, 2025 IST

Ahmedabad (Gujarat), [India] December 13 (ANI): Legendary Tennis player Leander Paes has praised local communities for coming out in large numbers to support the ongoing Tennis Premier League (TPL) tournament.

"It's wonderful to be in Ahmedabad. The weather is fantastic to start with, and to get to see the extravagance of the Tennis Premier League here in Ahmedabad is part of a dream to expand and popularise tennis throughout the country...I'm so pleased to see that the local community has wrapped its arms around Tennis Premier League and supported us and come out in big numbers."

Actor Sonali Bendre highlighted TPL as a very "special league" which is growing. "This is the seventh season of the league. TPL is a very special league and it has been continously growing...The owners of the tennis team are very passionate."

Tennis Premier League Season 7 will be held from December 9-14 at the Gujarat University Tennis Stadium in Ahmedabad. TPL is supported by tennis legends including Leander Paes, Sania Mirza, and Mahesh Bhupathi, promises a high-voltage week of tennis as the franchises compete in TPL's fast-paced, revolutionary format, according to a release from TPL.

Each team will play five league matches from December 9-13, and the top four teams will advance to the semi-finals and final on the closing day on December 14. TPL's unique format features four rounds in every match - Women's Singles, Mixed Doubles, Men's Singles and Men's Doubles - each carrying 25 points, making every match worth 100 points in total.

Season 7 brings together an exceptional mix of international stars ranked inside the world's top 50 along with India's finest talent, with every franchise featuring a marquee player poised to define their campaign.

SG Pipers will be spearheaded by India's tennis icon and two-time Grand Slam champion Rohan Bopanna. Joining him will be India's No.2 women's singles player Shrivalli Bhamidipaty and Ramkumar Ramnathan.

Rajasthan Rangers will rely on the explosive World No. 26, Luciano Darderi from Italy alongside Russia's Anastasia Gasanova and Dhakshineswar Suresh. Gurgaon Grand Slammers will bank on the experience of Britain's Daniel Evans who has had a career-high rank of No. 21 in the world in 2023. He will share the court with India's top-ranked female singles player Sahaja Yamalapalli and Sriram Balaji.

Gujarat Panthers will be led by France's World No. 42 Alexandre Muller with Italy's Nuria Brancaccio and India's Anirudh Chandrasekhar. Defending champions Hyderabad Strikers will hope to lift the trophy again with Spain's Pedro Martinez, who is currently ranked No. 93.

He will be joined by his compatriot from France Carole Monnet and returning from last season, India's experienced doubles veteran Vishnu Vardhan. Bosnia's former World No. 23 Damir Dzhumhur headlines the roster for Yash Mumbai Eagles alongside Burundi's Sada Nahimana and Indian star Niki Poonacha.

GS Delhi Aces will have Britain's number 4 ranked tennis player Billy Harris, 20-year-old Belgian Sofia Costoulas and Indian southpaw Jeevan Nedunchezchiyan. Chennai Smashers will count on the promising Czech talent Dalibor Svrcina, Romania's Irina Bara and India doubles specialist Rithvik Bollipalli.

With the teams finalising strategies, refining combinations and building momentum, Season 7 is shaping up to be the most captivating edition yet. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

