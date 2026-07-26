"Pleased with my performance": Mirabai Chanu on her CWG 2026 gold medal win

Glasgow [Scotland], July 26 (ANI): Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu expressed delight after she secured her third consecutive Commonwealth Games gold medal after a dominant display in the women's 48kg weightlifting event at Glasgow 2026, handing India its first gold medal of the Games.

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Chanu's Gold win came after compatriot Rishikanta Singh's silver medal in the men's 60 kg event at the 2026 Commonwealth Games on Sunday.

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With the victory, Chanu added another gold medal to her previous Commonwealth Games triumphs in 2018 and 2022. India also secured its first gold medal of the Glasgow 2026 Games.

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In a post on X, Mirabai Chanu expressed delight after winning her third consecutive Commonwealth Games gold medal, calling the achievement especially meaningful in her fourth Commonwealth Games appearance. She thanked everyone for their unwavering support.

"I am pleased with my performance and truly humbled to win my third consecutive Commonwealth Games gold medal at Glasgow. This being my fourth CWG appearance makes this achievement even more special. I would like to thank everyone for your unwavering support. Jai Hind," she said.

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I am pleased with my performance and truly humbled to win my third consecutive Commonwealth Games gold medal at Glasgow. This being my fourth CWG appearance makes this achievement even more special. I would like to thank everyone for your unwavering support. Jai Hind 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/YfpWAzYDsm — Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (@mirabai_chanu) July 26, 2026

Chanu, who had earlier set a Commonwealth record with an 85 kg lift in the snatch, began the clean and jerk section with an unsuccessful attempt at 82 kg.

She returned for her second attempt and successfully lifted 82 kg before producing another stunning performance with an 85 kg lift in her third attempt to set a new Games and Commonwealth record.

Chanu then attempted 105 kg and successfully lifted it above her head, sealing the gold medal and completing a hat-trick of Commonwealth Games gold medals.

Overall, Chanu's gold medal became India's third medal at the ongoing Commonwealth Games and the country's first gold. Earlier in the day, Chanambam Rishikanta Singh had claimed India's first silver, following para powerlifter Jhandu Kumar's bronze.

Rishikanta won the silver medal in the men's 60kg weightlifting event with a total lift of 264kg (121kg snatch + 143kg clean and jerk). He set a new Commonwealth Games snatch record with a 121 kg lift, but Malaysia's Mohamad Aniq Kasdan matched the mark before producing a Games-record total of 273 kg to claim gold. Kenya's Joshua Mboya secured bronze with 260 kg. Rishikanta's unsuccessful final clean and jerk attempt at 151 kg ended his bid for the gold medal. (ANI)

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