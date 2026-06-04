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Home / Sports / "PM Modi a great cricket fan", says Lalit Modi; urges global-standard upgrade of Ahmedabad stadium

"PM Modi a great cricket fan", says Lalit Modi; urges global-standard upgrade of Ahmedabad stadium

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ANI
Updated At : 08:45 AM Jun 04, 2026 IST
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London [UK], June 4 (ANI): Former Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman and cricket administrator Lalit Modi described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a "great cricket fan" and said his interactions with the Prime Minister were largely centred around the development of cricket infrastructure in Ahmedabad.

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Speaking to ANI in an exclusive interview in London, the IPL founder said PM Modi had consistently shown keen interest in the growth of cricket in Gujarat.

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"Mr. Modi was a great cricket fan. All the dealings I had with him were because he wanted cricket in Ahmedabad," he said.

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The remarks come amid a debate sparked by Lalit Modi's recent comments on Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, where he suggested that he would demolish the venue and rebuild it to deliver a superior fan experience. His comments attracted widespread attention, given that the stadium is currently regarded as one of the premier cricket venues in the world.

Clarifying his earlier remarks, the former Cricket Administrator said he was not criticising the stadium but advocating for a more ambitious vision for Indian sports infrastructure.

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"It's the best stadium in India today. But it's not good enough. That's what I said. I said I'd tear it. I said that if I were to tear it down, obviously, all the others have to be torn down too. I said it's the best stadium in India today. If it were me, as Lalit Modi, and I had to give a fan experience of international quality, I would tear that one down too," he said.

Lalit Modi also argued that with the financial strength and global influence enjoyed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Indian cricket should aspire to create stadiums that match the standards of the world's most iconic sporting venues.

"Because today, you look at a Wembley Stadium, you look at any other Lord's, you look at any stadium around the world, the Barcelona Stadium (Camp Nou), the Manchester United Stadium (Old Trafford), the Man City Stadium (Etihad Stadium), they are far greater than any stadium that we have ever had. And today we have more money in the BCCI," he added.

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is currently the largest cricket stadium in the world, with a seating capacity of approximately 1,32,000 spectators. The venue features 76 corporate boxes, four dressing rooms and an extensive concourse designed to facilitate the movement of large crowds.

While acknowledging the scale and significance of the stadium, Lalit Modi questioned whether cricket venues in India are being utilised to their full potential beyond match days. He also advocated transforming stadium complexes into integrated entertainment and commercial destinations that offer a more modern and immersive experience for fans.

"Why would you put 10,000 cars underground? coming from all sides. Why don't you put modern escalators going up, food courts in there? If you want to make it, we don't need the money. The money will come automatically. You make it 365 days, put shopping underground. When on match day it's closed, you make it completely air-conditioned. You make restaurants in there and make it really world-class," he concluded. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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