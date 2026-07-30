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Home / Sports / PM Modi congratulates Gavit, Basil and Sreeshankar for historic CWG 2026 medals

PM Modi congratulates Gavit, Basil and Sreeshankar for historic CWG 2026 medals

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ANI
Updated At : 04:33 PM Jul 30, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Commonwealth Games 2026 gold medallist Dilip Mahadu Gavit, silver medallists Mohammed Basil Morssinganakth, and Murali Sreeshankar for their impressive performances at the Games in Glasgow.

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India scripted history on Day 7 of the Games as para-athlete Gavit clocked a Commonwealth Games record of 10.71 seconds to claim the gold medal, while compatriot Basil finished second in 10.83 seconds to secure silver. England's Kevin Santos took bronze in 10.85 seconds as the two Indians completed a memorable podium sweep in the para-athletics sprint event.

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PM Modi congratulated both the para athletes for their outstanding performances at the Commonwealth Games. He highlighted their hard work, determination, and contribution to making the nation proud.

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"A phenomenal performance by Dilip Mahadu Gavit! Congratulations to him on winning the Gold Medal in the Men's 100m T47 event with a remarkable timing, setting a new Games Record and achieving his Season Best. His speed, determination and dedication have made our nation proud. Best wishes for his future endeavours," he said in an X post.

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/2082769514828341315?s=20

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"A superb Silver for Mohammed Basil Morssinganakath! What a sprint and display of determination! Congratulations to him for the success and also achieving his Season Best. His success reflects his hard work and focus. May he continue to scale new heights in the times to come," he said in another X post.

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/2082769150058086701?s=20

Gavit produced a sensational burst over the final 30 metres to pull away from the field, while Basil held off Santos in the closing stages to ensure India claimed both the top two positions.

While, Sreeshankar delivered another consistent performance on the Commonwealth stage, registering a best leap of 8.09m to secure the silver medal behind Jamaica's Tajay Gayle, who won gold with an effort of 8.15m. Scotland's Stephen Mackenzie claimed bronze after clearing 8.08m.

PM Modi also congratulated Murali Sreeshankar on winning a silver medal, praising his exceptional performance and personal best leap. He said Sreeshankar's achievement will inspire young athletes to pursue excellence and wished him success for his future endeavours.

"An outstanding Silver for Sreeshankar! What an exceptional performance! Congratulations to him on winning the medal and that too with his best leap. His success will motivate several youngsters to pursue excellence in athletics. My best wishes for his upcoming endeavours," he said on X.

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/2082768586041606265?s=20

The Kerala athlete remained in contention for the gold until his final attempt but could only manage 7.97 m with his sixth jump, finishing just six centimetres behind Gayle's winning mark.

The silver made Sreeshankar the first Indian men's long jumper to win two Commonwealth Games medals, having also claimed silver at the Birmingham 2022 edition. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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