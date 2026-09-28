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Home / Sports / PM Modi congratulates Gulveer, Yashvir, Rohit, Sreeshankar, Vithya, Parul on Asian Games medals

PM Modi congratulates Gulveer, Yashvir, Rohit, Sreeshankar, Vithya, Parul on Asian Games medals

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ANI
Updated At : 10:12 PM Sep 28, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], September 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Indian athletes Gulveer Singh, Yashvir Singh, Rohit Yadav, Murali Sreeshankar, Vithya Ramraj and Parul Chaudhary for their medal wins at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya on Monday.

In an X post by the Prime Minister’s Office, PM Modi hailed Gulveer Singh for winning the silver medal in the Men’s 1500m Final at the Asian Games 2026, saying the country is proud of him.

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“Congratulations to Gulveer Singh on winning the Silver in the Men’s 1500m at the Asian Games! His achievement becomes more special as it was a personal best. India is proud of him: PM @narendramodi,” he said.

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PM Modi also congratulated Yash Vir Singh and Rohit Yadav on winning silver and bronze, respectively, in the men’s javelin throw at the Asian Games 2026, highlighting Yash Vir’s personal best and calling the double podium finish a wonderful result for Indian athletics.

“Two Indian javelin throwers on the Asian Games podium! Congratulations to Yashvir Singh on winning the Silver with a personal best and to Rohit Yadav on bringing home the Bronze. A wonderful result for both athletes and for Indian athletics. Best wishes to them for the endeavours ahead: PM @narendramodi”

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PM Modi lauded Murali Sreeshankar for winning the silver medal in the Men’s Long Jump Final at the Asian Games 2026, saying, Another Asian Games medal for Murali Sreeshankar! His leap earned him a place on the Men’s Long Jump podium. Congratulations to him. Wishing him many more successes ahead: PM @narendramodi”

Congratulating Vithya Ramraj for winning the bronze medal in the Women’s 400m Hurdles at the Asian Games 2026, the Prime Minister said, “Indeed a great run by Vithya Ramraj! She has won the Bronze in the Women’s 400m hurdles at the Asian Games. Congratulations to Vithya. May she keep scaling new heights of success in the times to come: PM @narendramodi”

Meanwhile, PM Modi congratulated Parul Chaudhary on winning bronze in the women’s 5000m, saying her success was inspiring for budding athletes and wishing her well for her future endeavours.

“Congratulations to Parul Chaudhary on winning bronze in the Women’s 5000m at the Asian Games. Her success is very inspiring for budding athletes. All the best to her for the endeavours ahead: PM @narendramodi,” PM Modi said in the X post. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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