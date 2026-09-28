PM Modi congratulates Indian medal winners after seven-medal Day 8 at Asian Games

New Delhi [India], September 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Indian athletes and squash players who won medals at the Asian Games on Sunday, with the Prime Minister's Office sharing a series of posts on X celebrating the country's seven-medal haul on Day 8 of the continental showpiece.

India added seven medals on Sunday, including two silver medals in squash and five in athletics, taking its overall tally to 37 medals -- four gold, 16 silver and 17 bronze. India ended the day 12th in the standings.

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Congratulating Anahat Singh on her silver medal in women's singles squash, the PMO said, "A splendid Silver for @Anahat_Singh13! Her performance in the Women’s Singles Squash at the Asian Games has been impressive. She has shown tremendous skill, notably while competing against some of the finest players. May she continue to scale new heights and bring many more laurels to India: PM @narendramodi"

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Anahat became the first Indian woman to reach an Asian Games squash singles final before losing 4-11, 4-11, 7-11 to Malaysia's Sivasangari Subramaniam.

PM Modi also congratulated Abhay Singh, who won silver in the men's singles squash competition.

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"Congratulations to @abhaysinghk98 on winning the Silver Medal in Men’s Singles Squash at the Asian Games! His skill and determination have made India proud. This achievement reflects the hard work he has put in over the years. Best wishes to him for the journey ahead: PM @narendramodi," the PMO said on X.

Abhay, ranked 26th in the world, lost 9-11, 5-11, 5-11 to Malaysia's world No. 17 Ng Eain Yow, who successfully defended his Asian Games title.

In athletics, Ancy Sojan won silver in the women's long jump, Sarvesh Kushare took silver in the men's high jump, while Harita Bhadra, Parul Chaudhary and Tejaswin Shankar secured bronze medals.

Congratulating Ancy, the PMO said, "Congratulations to Ancy Sojan on winning the Silver Medal in the Women’s Long Jump at the Asian Games! Hers has been a strong and spirited performance that has brought immense joy to the nation. May she keep achieving greater success in the coming times: PM @narendramodi"

Congratulations to Ancy Sojan on winning the Silver Medal in the Women’s Long Jump at the Asian Games! Hers has been a strong and spirited performance that has brought immense joy to the nation. May she keep achieving greater success in the coming times: PM @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/Gyggbw75SF — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 27, 2026

Sarvesh's silver ended India's five-decade wait for a medal in the men's high jump.

"A historic Silver for Sarvesh Kushare in the Men’s High Jump at the Asian Games! With a superb effort, he has ended India’s five-decade wait for a medal in this event. It is truly a memorable achievement powered by perseverance and determination: PM @narendramodi," the PMO posted on X.

Harita, making her Asian Games debut, won bronze in the women's 200m in 23.20 seconds.

"A fantastic Bronze for Harita Bhadra in the Women’s 200m at the Asian Games! Making her Asian Games debut, she raced with confidence and determination to secure a well-deserved place on the podium. Congratulations to her on this wonderful achievement. India is proud of her: PM @narendramodi," the PMO said.

Parul secured bronze in the women's 3000m steeplechase with a personal best and national record of 9:08.67.

"A brilliant performance by Parul Chaudhary to win Bronze in the Women’s 3000m Steeplechase at the Asian Games! Making the achievement even more special, she clocked a personal best on her way to the podium. Her dedication and perseverance have made India proud. Best wishes for her endeavour ahead: PM @narendramodi," PMO posted on X.

Tejaswin completed India's athletics medal haul with bronze in the men's decathlon, finishing with 7,934 points.

"Congratulations to Tejaswin Shankar on winning the Bronze Medal in the Men’s Decathlon at the Asian Games! Competing across demanding events over two days requires exceptional versatility, endurance and resolve. He displayed all three, finishing his campaign strongly. A commendable achievement. Best wishes on the endeavours ahead: PM @narendramodi," the PMO said.

Tejaswin signed off his decathlon campaign by winning the 1500m in 4:33.09, but his total was not enough to retain the silver medal he won at the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Games.

India's seven-medal haul came without a gold on Sunday, with the country slipping from 10th to 12th in the standings despite increasing its medal count to 37. (ANI)

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