PM Modi congratulates Indian para-athletes on medal-winning performances at Asian Para Games

Aichi-Nagoya [Japan], October 21 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated Indian para-athletes for their medal-winning performances at the Asian Para Games 2026, beginning with Anubhav Choudhary, who won bronze in the men's 100m T35 event on his debut at the continental event.

"A memorable debut and a personal best! Anubhav Choudhary has made an impressive start to his Asian Para Games journey, winning Bronze in the Men's 100m T35 event with an impressive timing. Congratulations to him on this wonderful achievement. May this lead to many more milestones in his sporting career," the PMO wrote on X.

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The PM also congratulated Sheetal Devi and Payal Nag for winning silver in the women's para compound doubles event. "A fine display of teamwork and sporting excellence! Congratulations to Sheetal Devi and Payal Nag on securing Silver in the Women's Para Compound Doubles event at the Asian Para Games 2026! Both athletes have made the nation proud. My best wishes to them for their upcoming endeavours," it said.

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Ayush Verma won gold in the men's shot put F53 event and bronze in javelin throw, finishing his debut Asian Para Games campaign with two medals. "Congrats to Ayush Verma for winning the Gold in the Men's Shot Put F53 event at the Asian Para Games 2026 with an excellent throw. With a Gold in Shot Put and a Bronze in Javelin Throw, Ayush concludes his debut Asian Para Games campaign with two medals. Truly a wonderful demonstration of talent, versatility and determination. Best wishes for the sporting journey ahead," the PMO wrote.

Praveen Kumar defended his gold medal in the men's high jump T64 event, breaking his own Games Record, while Banti secured silver in the same event.

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"Praveen Kumar continues his successes at the Asian Para Games! With a magnificent jump, he has successfully defended his Gold Medal in the Men's High Jump T64 event, breaking his own Games Record. This extraordinary achievement reflects his consistency, sporting brilliance and relentless pursuit of excellence. Heartiest congratulations to Praveen for once again making the nation proud," the PMO said.

On Banti's silver medal, PM's Office wrote, "Delighted that Banti has won the Silver Medal in the Men's High Jump T64 event at the Asian Para Games 2026. He has shown great promise and determination. May this success give him further confidence to aim higher and achieve even more in the years ahead."

The PMO also congratulated Rakesh Bhatt, who won bronze in the men's 100m T37 event with a personal best. "A brilliant sprint by Rakeshbhai Bhatt! Very proud of him for winning the Bronze in the Men's 100m T37 event at the Asian Para Games 2026, clocking a Personal Best. His speed, focus and dedication have earned him a well-deserved place on the podium. All the best for the endeavours ahead," his Office wrote.

Sachin Khilari retained his gold medal in the men's shot put F46 event with a season-best throw, leading an all-Indian podium sweep. Mohd Yasser won silver, while Parveen claimed bronze, with both also recording season-best throws.

"An exemplary champion! Sachin Khilari has once again emerged victorious in the Men's Shot Put F46 event at the Asian Para Games 2026, retaining his Gold Medal with a superb season-best throw. To successfully defend a title and lead an all-Indian podium sweep is extraordinary. His consistency, determination and sustained sporting excellence are truly inspiring. Heartiest congratulations to Sachin on another glorious chapter in his sporting journey," the PMO wrote.

Congratulating Mohd Yasser, PM's office said, "Mohd Yasser has made remarkable progress at the Asian Para Games, securing Silver in the Men's Shot Put F46 event with a season-best throw. His journey from the previous edition reflects years of perseverance, hard work and the determination to keep improving. Compliments to Mohd Yasser for this commendable performance and best wishes for the endeavours ahead."

On Parveen's bronze, the PMO wrote, "Parveen has made us proud by winning the Bronze in the Men's Shot Put F46 event at the Asian Para Games 2026 with an impressive season-best throw. His dedication and passion are noteworthy. May this success motivate him to achieve even greater milestones in the future."

Bhagyashree Jadhav won silver in the women's shot put F34 event with a personal best. The PMO said, "Another Asian Para Games Silver and a new personal best! Bhagyashree Jadhav has once again made India proud, securing Silver in the Women's Shot Put F34 event with an excellent throw. Having improved her performance since the previous edition, she has demonstrated remarkable consistency and the determination to keep getting better. Congratulations to Bhagyashree on this well-deserved success. Her perseverance is truly inspiring."

Manjeet won silver in the men's javelin throw F12/F13 event, improving on his fourth-place finish at the previous edition.

"What a remarkable journey of progress for Manjeet! From finishing fourth at the previous Asian Para Games to winning Silver in 2026, he has made tremendous strides in the Men's Javelin Throw F12/F13 event. Congratulations to him. His success speaks volumes about his hard work, ambition and dedication. May he continue to make India proud in the times to come," the PMO wrote.

In para powerlifting, Kasthuri Rajamani won silver in the women's up to 67kg category, securing India's first-ever medal in the category, according to the PMO.

"A historic milestone for Indian Para Powerlifting! Kasthuri Rajamani has won Silver in the Women's -67kg event at the Asian Para Games 2026 with an impressive lift, securing India's first-ever medal in this category! Her perseverance and commitment to excellence have made this achievement truly special. Congratulations to Kasthuri," his Office said.

Preeti Pal won silver in the women's 100m T35 event, adding to the silver she secured in the 200m event.

"Two races, two Silver Medals! Preeti Pal concludes a memorable Asian Para Games 2026 campaign with yet another splendid performance, this time with a Silver in the Women's 100m T35 event. Her success in both the 100m and 200m reflects her tremendous progress, exceptional speed and unwavering determination. Preeti has shown what can be achieved through sustained effort and self-belief. India celebrates her achievements," the PMO wrote on X.

Ravi Rongali secured bronze in the men's shot put F40 event. The PMO said, "Another fine achievement for Ravi Rongali! Congratulations to him for winning the Bronze in the Men's Shot Put F40 event at the Asian Para Games 2026. His continued success on the international stage reflects his dedication and commitment to the sport."

Dilip Gavit won gold in the men's 100m T47 event, while Mohammad Basil M secured silver after breaking the Games Record in the heats and improving his own mark in the final.

"Dilip Gavit has delivered an exceptional performance at the Asian Para Games 2026, winning the Gold in the Men's 100m T47 event with brilliant timing. His electrifying speed and skill have brought immense pride to the nation. Heartiest congratulations to Dilip on this glorious triumph. May he carry this winning momentum in his upcoming endeavours," the PMO wrote.

On Basil's performance, his office said, "Mohammad Basil M has distinguished himself at the Asian Para Games 2026, securing Silver in the Men's 100m T47 event with an impressive timing. Having already broken the Games Record in the heats, he went on to improve his own mark in the final. This has been a wonderful demonstration of talent and determination. My compliments to Basil for this memorable performance."

Sukhchain won bronze in the men's javelin throw F55 event. "A commendable performance by Sukhchain at the Asian Para Games 2026! He has secured the Bronze Medal in the Men's Javelin Throw F55 event with a fine throw. This success is a reflection of his dedication, years of rigorous preparation and determination to excel on the international stage. My congratulations to Sukhchain for bringing pride to the nation. May this achievement pave the way for many more successes," the PMO wrote.

Karamjyoti won bronze in the women's discus throw F55 event with a personal best.

"Karamjyoti has won Bronze in the Women's Discus Throw F55 event at the Asian Para Games 2026 with a personal best. Congratulations to her. Her sporting journey is a wonderful example of how perseverance, hard work and self-belief can lead to remarkable progress," the PMO said.

The PMO also congratulated Simran for winning gold in the women's 100m T12 event with a new Games Record.

"Congratulations to Simran on winning Gold in the Women's 100m T12 event at the Asian Para Games 2026 with an outstanding timing and setting a new Games Record! Her speed, determination and dedication to sporting excellence are truly commendable. Wishing her continued success in the times ahead," PM's office wrote on X.

India moved up from sixth to fifth in the overall standings on Day 3 of the Asian Para Games 2026, taking its medal tally to 62, comprising 14 gold, 22 silver and 26 bronze medals. Indian athletes broke Games Records, set personal bests and swept all three medals in an event in Aichi-Nagoya. (ANI)

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