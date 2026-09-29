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Home / Sports / PM Modi congratulates Indian women’s 4x400m relay team on Asian Games gold

PM Modi congratulates Indian women’s 4x400m relay team on Asian Games gold

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ANI
Updated At : 09:28 PM Sep 29, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], September 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Indian women’s 4×400m relay team for clinching a gold medal at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya on Tuesday, calling their effort “a wonderful example of what teamwork can achieve.”

India clinched its first athletics gold medal at the Asian Games 2026 after the women’s 4x400m relay team triumphed in the final on Tuesday. The Indian quartet of Kiran Pahal, Machettira Poovamma, Prachi Choudhary and Vithya Ramraj clocked 3:29.69 to finish on top of the podium, with Bahrain securing the silver medal after finishing the race in 3:30.21. China won bronze with 3:31.02.

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In an X post by the Prime Minister’s Office, PM Modi congratulated Kiran Pahal, Machettira Poovamma, Prachi Choudhary and Vithya Ramraj for their gold medal-winning performance in the women’s 4x400m relay event, praising their speed, determination and teamwork.

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“Congratulations to Kiran Pahal, Poovamma MR, Prachi and Vithya Ramraj on a magnificent performance in the Women’s 4×400m Relay at the Asian Games. Their speed and determination powered India to the top of the podium. This is a proud moment for Indian athletics and a wonderful example of what teamwork can achieve! Best wishes to the athletes for the endeavours ahead: PM @narendramodi,” he said in the X post.

Notably, the women’s 4x400m relay team of Kiran, Machettira Poovamma, Prachi and Vithya Ramraj clinched India’s second gold medal of the day on Tuesday.

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Earlier in the day, Neeru Dhanda created history by becoming the first Indian woman to win an individual medal in the women’s trap event at the Asian Games, securing gold in the final. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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