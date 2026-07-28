PM Modi congratulates Sarvesh, Ajaya Babu, Sharmila on winning medals at CWG 2026 in Glasgow

New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated Indian athletes Sarvesh Kushare, Valluri Ajaya Babu and Sharmila Dhankar for their medal-winning performances at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow.

Advertisement

Taking to X, PM Modi hailed Sarvesh Kushare for his silver medal-winning performance in the men's high jump and praised his determination and consistency.

Advertisement

"A spectacular Silver for Sarvesh Kushare in Men's High Jump at #CWG2026! His determination and consistency have been noteworthy. Congratulations to him on this outstanding achievement. India is proud of him. Wishing him many more successes ahead," the Prime Minister wrote.

Advertisement

PM Modi also congratulated Valluri Ajaya Babu for securing silver in the men's 79kg weightlifting category and noted that the Indian lifter had set a Commonwealth Games record in the snatch event.

"More glory for India in Weightlifting! Delighted that Valluri Ajaya Babu brings home the Silver Medal in the Men's 79 kg category at the Glasgow Games. He has also etched his name in the record books by setting a CWG Record in the Snatch event. Congratulations to him and all the best for his endeavours ahead," he wrote.

Advertisement

The Prime Minister further congratulated Sharmila Dhankar on winning gold in the women's shot put F57 event, describing her performance as historic and noting that it ended India's two-decade wait for a para athletics gold at the Commonwealth Games.

"History has been created in Glasgow! Congratulations to Sharmila for a very special Gold in the Women's Shot Put F57 event and also for a season-best throw. This remarkable performance ends a two decade long wait for a Para Athletics Gold at the Commonwealth Games. My best wishes for the endeavours ahead," PM Modi wrote.

India had a strong Day 5 at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, winning four medals to take its overall tally to 10 medals.

The highlight was Sharmila Dhankar's gold in the women's shot put F57, making her India's first-ever Commonwealth Games gold medallist in para athletics. Shilpa K. Shyla's upgrade to bronze after a Nigerian athlete's disqualification also gave India a double podium finish.

In athletics, Sarvesh Kushare won silver in men's high jump, while Murali Sreeshankar and Lokesh Satyanathan qualified for the long jump final. Weightlifting added three more medals, with Gyaneshwari Yadav winning silver, Bindyarani Devi taking bronze and Valluri Ajaya Babu securing silver.

India also made progress in boxing and swimming, with several athletes advancing in their respective events, while Sajan Prakash and Swatik Patil reached swimming finals. However, Tejas Shirse, Sumit Kundu and several others bowed out of their events.

India's medal winners so far include Mirabai Chanu and Sharmila Dhankar with gold, along with five silver and three bronze medallists across weightlifting, athletics and para powerlifting. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)