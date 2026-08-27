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Home / Sports / PM Modi encourages development of water, winter sports ecosystem to enhance presence on global level

PM Modi encourages development of water, winter sports ecosystem to enhance presence on global level

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ANI
Updated At : 12:13 PM Aug 27, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], August 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on India's lack of participation across a variety of sports in major sporting events such as the Olympics, saying that the country should take advantage of its huge coastline and vast mountains to excel in water and winter sports.

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PM Modi was speaking to the athletes during the 'Khelo India Dialogue' via video conferencing.

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Speaking to the athletes, he said, "This time, from the Red Fort (on Independence Day), I have also drawn the nation's attention towards a very major challenge related to sports. This challenge is connected to the Olympics."

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"India does not participate in many of the sports that are part of the Olympics. This has been the case for decades. In the 2012 Olympics, India participated in only 13 sports events, while we did not participate in more than 20 events."

"For example, surfing and sport climbing. We have a huge coastline and vast mountainous regions. From water sports to winter sports, we have the demography and geography. But we do not have a strong presence in these sports. So, we have to look at the possibilities of developing the ecosystem for such sports and build it further," he continued.

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This problem was also visible during Team India's recent Commonwealth Games 2026 campaign, where India's predominant medal-winning sports like badminton, hockey, cricket, wrestling etc were not present. India took part in only 10 sporting events out of 10 sports and six integrated para-sport events, but still came fourth on the points table, including 13 golds, 17 silver and nine bronze medals.

PM Modi reiterated India's ambition to host the 2036 Olympics and announced a nationwide talent hunt to identify sporting talent among children aged five to 15 years, while addressing the nation on the occasion of the 80th Independence Day.

"In 2030, India is also going to host the Commonwealth Games," PM Modi said.

"We have decided that the Olympics 2036 should be held in India. In the disciplines in which India does not play or qualify, India will focus on these disciplines, and we will launch a talent hunt campaign," he added.PM Modi said India needs to identify and nurture young talent in preparation for the 2036 Olympics, particularly children who are currently five, 10 or 15 years old.

"We have to pay attention to our sons and daughters. Therefore, a talent hunt campaign will be conducted in every village, every city and every school to identify sporting talent among children aged five to 15," he said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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