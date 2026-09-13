New Delhi [India], September 13 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed Team India for winning the junior women's Asia Cup title, beating China in the final, saying that it reflects the "immense talent" of the players.

The Indian Junior Women’s Team have been crowned champions of the AHF Junior Asia Cup 2026 after edging past hosts China 1-0 in a closely fought final on Sunday. Sanika Chandrakant Mane’s 17th-minute strike proved enough for the defending champions to retain their continental crown and complete a hat-trick of Women’s Junior Asia Cup titles. The triumph also secured India’s qualification for the FIH Junior Women’s World Cup.

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In recognition of the achievement, Hockey India announced prize money of Rs 3 lakh for each player and Rs 1.5 lakh for each member of the support staff.

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Posting on X, PM Modi wrote, "Congratulations to our Junior Men’s Hockey Team on winning the Asia Cup with an emphatic 4-1 win in the final. It is indeed a remarkable achievement. This feat reflects the immense talent of our young players. Best wishes to the entire team!"

A proud moment for Indian hockey! Congratulations to our Junior Women’s Hockey Team on retaining the Asia Cup with a superb unbeaten campaign. Their success reflects the talent and determination of the players. Best wishes to the entire team!@TheHockeyIndia pic.twitter.com/Z5pYVSYYWN — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 13, 2026

The final began on a cagey note, with both teams showing signs of nervousness in the early exchanges. China enjoyed greater possession and attempted to put India under pressure, but the Indian players remained composed and worked hard to negotiate the opening phase without conceding. Despite China’s territorial advantage, India’s defensive organisation ensured that the hosts could not create a clear-cut opportunity, with the first quarter ending goalless.

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India soon made their opportunity count. Two minutes into the second quarter, Sanika displayed excellent awareness and intelligent off-the-ball movement to sneak in behind a Chinese defender, positioning herself just five metres from the goal. She got her stick to a long slap-push played into the Chinese circle and produced a deft deflection that beat goalkeeper Xu Mengjiao to give India the lead.

China came closest to scoring when they earned the only penalty corner of the match. However, their direct attempt was ruled out as the ball entered the goal above the permitted height of the backboard, much to the relief of the Indian contingent and the disappointment of the home crowd.

India then created their best opportunity to double the lead just two minutes from half-time when captain Khaidem Shileima Chanu found herself with a shot on target, but the Chinese goalkeeper reacted sharply to palm the effort away.

India carried their 1-0 advantage into half-time, setting up an intriguing second half.

China resumed with renewed intent and came close to finding an equaliser seven minutes into the third quarter. A well-worked move saw a Chinese attacker overlap from the baseline before sending a dangerous minus pass into the area in front of goal. However, India’s defence read the situation perfectly and intercepted the pass before it could reach its intended target.

The final quarter ultimately became a showcase of India’s defensive resilience. The defending champions remained disciplined, compact and alert around their circle, building a fortress that China struggled to penetrate. India held firm through the closing stages to secure a memorable 1-0 victory and lift the trophy.

India finished the tournament unbeaten. After topping the Elite Pool with three wins and a draw, they defeated South Korea 5-1 in the semi-finals before overcoming China 1-0 in the final to successfully defend their title and become three-time champions. (ANI)

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