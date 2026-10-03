PM Modi hails India’s Asian Games heroes, celebrates historic gold rush in Hockey, Wrestling, Cricket, Golf

New Delhi [India], October 3 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hailed Indian athletes for their medal hauls on Day 14 of the ongoing Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya.

PM Modi hailed India’s men’s hockey team on retaining the Asian Games gold with a commanding final victory. He highlighted their historic back-to-back gold medals and fifth overall, while noting that the achievement was made even more special as both the men’s and women’s teams won gold at the same Asian Games.

Advertisement

"The 2026 Asian Games have been truly special for Indian Hockey! Congratulations to our Men’s Hockey Team on retaining the Asian Games Gold with a commanding victory in the final. Back-to-back Asian Games Golds for the first time and a fifth Gold overall…it’s been an exceptional campaign by our players. This triumph becomes even more special as, for the first time, both our Men’s and Women’s Hockey Teams have won Gold at the same Asian Games. It is clear that Indian Hockey stands tall on the Asian stage," PM Modi wrote in an X post.

Advertisement

The 2026 Asian Games have been truly special for Indian Hockey! Congratulations to our Men’s Hockey Team on retaining the Asian Games Gold with a commanding victory in the final. Back-to-back Asian Games Golds for the first time and a fifth Gold overall…it’s been an… — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 3, 2026

PM Modi also hailed Aman Sehrawat on winning India’s first-ever Asian Games gold in the men’s 57kg freestyle wrestling event. He praised Sehrawat’s determination, noting his journey from bronze at the previous Asian Games to the top of the podium this time, and wished him continued success.

"What a phenomenal triumph for Aman Sehrawat! He has scripted history by winning India’s first-ever Asian Games Gold in the Men’s 57kg Freestyle Wrestling event. From Bronze at the last Asian Games to standing atop the podium this time, Aman has displayed great tenacity. Congratulations and best wishes to him," PM Modi wrote in an X post.

Advertisement

What a phenomenal triumph for Aman Sehrawat! He has scripted history by winning India’s first-ever Asian Games Gold in the Men’s 57kg Freestyle Wrestling event. From Bronze at the last Asian Games to standing atop the podium this time, Aman has displayed great tenacity.… — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 3, 2026

PM Modi congratulated India’s men’s cricket team on winning gold at the Asian Games and retaining their title, beating arch-rivals Pakistan by 19 runs. He described the victory as a joyous occasion for the nation and extended his best wishes to the team for their future endeavours.

"The Gold comes to India yet again! Congratulations to our Men’s Cricket Team on retaining their title at the Asian Games. This is indeed a joyous occasion for the nation. My best wishes to the team members for their future endeavours," PM Modi wrote in an X post.

The Gold comes to India yet again! Congratulations to our Men’s Cricket Team on retaining their title at the Asian Games. This is indeed a joyous occasion for the nation. My best wishes to the team members for their future endeavours: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 3, 2026

PM Modi also congratulated Pranavi Sharath Urs for making history by winning India’s first-ever gold medal in the women’s individual golf event at the Asian Games. He praised her remarkable performance and said the historic achievement could inspire more young Indians to take up golf and aim for excellence.

"One for the history books! Congratulations to Pranavi Sharath Urs on winning India’s first-ever Gold in Women’s Individual Golf at the Asian Games. Her superb finish has given the nation a sporting moment to remember. May this victory draw more young Indians to the game and inspire them to aim for the very top. Well played and best wishes to Pranavi," PM Modi wrote in an X post.

One for the history books! Congratulations to Pranavi Sharath Urs on winning India’s first-ever Gold in Women’s Individual Golf at the Asian Games. Her superb finish has given the nation a sporting moment to remember. May this victory draw more young Indians to the game and… — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 3, 2026

PM Modi lauded Kumkum Anil Mohod on becoming the first Indian woman to win the Recurve Individual Gold at the 2026 Asian Games. He praised her composure during the decisive shoot-off and wished her continued success in her future endeavours.

"A Gold that will always be remembered. Congratulations to Kumkum Anil Mohod on becoming the first Indian woman to win Recurve Individual Gold at the 2026 Asian Games. Her composure in the decisive shoot-off was particularly outstanding. May she keep aiming higher! Best wishes for her future endeavours," PM Modi wrote in another X post.

A Gold that will always be remembered. Congratulations to Kumkum Anil Mohod on becoming the first Indian woman to win Recurve Individual Gold at the 2026 Asian Games. Her composure in the decisive shoot-off was particularly outstanding. May she keep aiming higher! Best wishes… — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 3, 2026

PM Modi also lauded India’s women’s hockey team on winning the Asian Games gold medal after more than four decades. He praised their outstanding skills, teamwork and determination, and expressed hope that the historic success would further boost the popularity of hockey across the country.

A very special moment for Indian Hockey! The people of India are rejoicing in the success of the Women’s Hockey Team, who bring home the coveted Gold at the Asian Games and that too after over 4 decades. This is the result of outstanding skills and teamwork. Their determination… — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 2, 2026

"A very special moment for Indian Hockey! The people of India are rejoicing in the success of the Women’s Hockey Team, who bring home the coveted Gold at the Asian Games and that too after over 4 decades. This is the result of outstanding skills and teamwork. Their determination is very inspiring as well. My best wishes to the team for their upcoming endeavours. May this success contribute to Hockey’s popularity across the nation," PM Modi wrote in an X post. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)