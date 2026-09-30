New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed India's shooting duo of Neeru Dhanda and Kynan Chenai and the compound archery trios of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Prithika Pradeep and Chikitha Taniparthi for their historic Asian Games 2026 gold medals.

The Indian shooting duo of Neeru Dhanda and Kynan Chenai secured a gold medal in the mixed trap team shooting event at the ongoing Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya on Wednesday, also establishing a new Games record in the process. This is India's first-ever gold medal in Trap Mixed Team event. In archery, the Indian women's compound team comprising Jyothi Vennam, Chikitha Taniparthi and Prithika Pradeep defeated China 238-234 to win the gold medal. They equalled South Korea's world record of 238, set in 2014, to secure the gold.

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Posting on X, the official PMO India wrote for the women's archers, "A Gold for India! Congratulations to Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Prithika Pradeep and Chikitha Taniparthi on winning the Gold Medal in the Women’s Compound Team event at the Asian Games 2026. This is even more special because their performance also equalled the World Record. This is a tremendous achievement for our archers. Best wishes to the entire team for their future endeavours: PM @narendramodi"

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A Gold for India! Congratulations to Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Prithika Pradeep and Chikitha Taniparthi on winning the Gold Medal in the Women’s Compound Team event at the Asian Games 2026. This is even more special because their performance also equalled the World Record. This is… — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 30, 2026

Posting for Neeru and Kynan, PM Modi termed it as a "memorable achievement for Indian shooting".

"Congratulations to Neeru and Kynan Chenai on bringing home the Gold in the Trap Mixed Team event at the 2026 Asian Games. The Indian pair created an Asian Record in the Final to secure India’s first-ever Asian Games Gold in this event. A memorable achievement for Indian shooting. Well done to both athletes! May they always shine in the times to come: PM @narendramodi," posted the official PMOIndia handle.

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Congratulations to Neeru and Kynan Chenai on bringing home the Gold in the Trap Mixed Team event at the 2026 Asian Games. The Indian pair created an Asian Record in the Final to secure India’s first-ever Asian Games Gold in this event. A memorable achievement for Indian… — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 30, 2026

Neeru, who had earlier secured a historic women's trap individual gold, along with Kynan, had a score of 34, going past the Asian Games record of 30 (set by Qatar earlier this year). The silver medal went to Qatar (32), and China (23) took home the bronze.

This is India's first-ever gold medal in Trap Mixed Team event.

Neeru produced a dominant performance to win the women's individual trap gold medal on Tuesday.

Neeru's historic gold medal win marked a landmark moment for Indian shooting as she became the country's first woman to win an individual Asian Games gold in trap shooting. She also set an Asian record on her Games debut in qualification, missing just two shots out of 30 to finish with 28.

Earlier on Tuesday, Neeru had also won silver alongside Aashima Ahlawat and Manisha Keer in the women's trap team event. India finished with 328 points, behind gold medallists China (346), while Kuwait took bronze with 325.

Neeru was India's top performer in the team event, scoring 118 out of 125. (ANI)

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